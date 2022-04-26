Dutch “Tinder Swindler” faces five years in prison

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Expensive cars, fancy meals, several women — the Public Prosecution Service described a 45-year-old Dutch man as “a tinder swindler of Gelderland.” And now he faces jail time.

The man led a luxurious life for years by taking advantage of women and using them for money. 💸

Fraud and forgery

The justice suspects him of committing several crimes, including money laundering of up to €1 million, fraud, and forgery, the NOS reports. He faces up to five and half years in prison.

The Public Prosecution Services even cited the Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler. The prosecution argued for similarities between the infamous Israeli man Simon Leviev, and the Dutch man.

The original Tinder Swindler used Tinder to emotionally scam women to financially support his lifestyle. His Dutch counterpart also received help from three women and a man among others in his schemes.

Fake companies and cash ins

The man had various companies that only existed on paper from 2006 to 2018. He paid salaries to the other suspects who were supposed office and account managers but did not perform any work.

He maintained their bank accounts and had them sign for several mortgages, luxury cars — and even a hotel in Germany. 👀

The Public Prosecution Service demands community service and a prison sentence for the man, and also suggests confiscating a car company he owns with “largely criminal assets.” The court will rule on the fraud case in June.

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

