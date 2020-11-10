With the winter months approaching, and as the days get shorter and the nights get longer, all of us are scrambling to get a bit of sunlight when we can. A lack of sunlight can be detrimental to anybody’s health, and experts are rallying to bring attention to its effects.

A majority of people living in the Netherlands are not getting enough sunlight as they are spending much of their time indoors (let’s face it, it can get too cold to go outside). Basically, the amount of light most of us get is just not enough to keep up with daily life.

How does a lack of light affect our health?

It ruins our quality of sleep and makes us feel more sluggish. In more severe cases, it could lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or Seasonal Depression.

We have an organ called the hypothalamus which maintains the homeostasis (balance and stability) of the body. It also regulates the hormonal balance in our brain. When we don’t receive enough sunlight, this organ starts to function improperly, which in turn causes a hormonal imbalance, leading to symptoms of depression. There is a drop in serotonin levels, the brain chemical which affects your mood. Melatonin levels (the hormone which monitors your sleep cycles) are affected by the change in seasons, where darkness produces more of the hormone, thus inducing sluggishness.

These imbalances in your body obviously do not let you function at your best. “It is not so much about sleeping longer, but about the quality of sleep,” says Chronobiologist Marijke Gordijn from University Medical Center Groningen to RTL Nieuws. “How fast you fall asleep, how often you wake up during the night and how deep you sleep; the quality of your sleep has a huge effect on your body.”