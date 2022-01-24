Dutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop

By Nicole Ogden
The Netherlands is known for a lot of amazing things like windmills, bicycles, and cheese! But the Netherlands is also notorious for its (let’s be honest) crappy weather.

If you’ve ever been to the lowlands, you know that it’s rainy, windy, and cold for most of the year. There’s even an app — Buienradar — that the Dutch use just to check when exactly it will rain and how much. 🌧

What is it?

As human beings, it’s normal for us to be complaining about stuff. But Dutchies really do love to complain about the weather specifically — and they even have a special vocabulary to do that.

Here are just a few of the words that they use to describe bad weather:

  • motregen (drizzle)
  • druppels/spatjes (drops)
  • buitje (shower)
  • wolkbreuk (cloud burst/break)
  • stortbui (downpour)

Why do they do it?

Well, what else are you gonna do when you’re stuck inside with your co-workers or elderly neighbours? You’re gonna complain about the weather. Simple as that. 💁🏻‍♀️

Why is it quirky? 

To be fair, complaining about the weather constantly is not uniquely Dutch and a lot of other countries that suffer from a lack of sunshine do it as well. It’s just that the Dutch have a very creative and quirky way of talking about it. ✌🏼

Should you join in? 

Sure! It’s a part of the culture, so you may as well join in on the fun! You probably won’t be able to help yourself from complaining about the weather anyway, as you get your pants soaked on the way to work or school. 🤪

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: AntonioGuillemF/Depositphotos

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

