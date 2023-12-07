7 winter escapes from the Netherlands by train

Ugh, wintertime. It makes everyone want to escape their current lives, whether by resolving to be a better person or by physically travelling away from their usual abodes. 🏃🏼‍♀️

Well, you can do both! Travel by train to minimise your impact on the planet and explore some gorgeous European cities. We have chosen seven winter escapes from the Netherlands by train that you can enjoy. 🚄

Travel to Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, and the Czech Republic: all in under a day.

Why is it better to travel by train?

We all want to explore new places, but air travel has a massive impact on the climate because of the number of greenhouse gases emitted.

Especially within Europe, train travel is usually convenient, fast, and relaxing, so it’s time to ditch the planes and get on trains.

Enjoy a relaxing cup of hot choco while you let the train do the journeying for you. Image: Depositphotos

The most convenient way to book European trains is either through the NS’s international website or through Rail Europe.

You could also purchase an Interrail pass if you’re planning on travelling for an extended period of time.

As a more flexible but more expensive option, you can also buy tickets as you go. The prices listed are based on your booking a month in advance, so they’ll be more expensive if you book for tomorrow, for example.

1. Gent

We recently visited the beautiful city of Gent, and we were blown away. One of our writers describes Gent as a more relaxed and accessible Bruges, with a stunning mix of old and new architecture dotting the city centre.

Gent is the perfect winter escape from the Netherlands. Image: Pixabay.

And honestly, with that travel time from Amsterdam, how could you not take the trip? Short trips like this one are pretty inexcusable to take by plane — in fact, flying would probably take you longer than taking the train where Gent is concerned. 😋

⏳Time from Amsterdam: 2.5 hours

💲One-way ticket price: €30-40

2. Strasbourg

Had enough of one international city of peace and justice? Well, leave The Hague, and head for Strasbourg!

Home of the European Parliament, you can get your fill of politics here no problem. But Strasbourg is also a really beautiful city: it has two UNESCO World Heritage sites, the Cathedral of Notre-Dame (not the burnt Parisian one) and the Imperial, or German Quarter.

The stunning old town of Strasbourg. Image: Pixabay.

There are lots of beautiful parks to enjoy as well, and the French-German cultural blend remains evident to this day.

The train trip will take you through Paris, so although it is a short trip, it could be worth breaking up with a day of exploring the French capital. 🥐

It’s the perfect option if you want to go somewhere just for the weekend.

⏳Time from Amsterdam: 6 hours

💲One-way ticket price: From €42.20

3. Luxembourg

If you want to get the essence of Western Europe, then you cannot miss Luxembourg. The country has a deep sense of culture and history and lies in the middle of the continent (they speak English, Luxembourgish, French, AND German!)

The Fortress of Luxembourg is a must-see: it was known as the Gibraltar of the North until it was rendered unfit for military use in 1867.

Feel the wonder at the Fortress of Luxemburg. Image: Pixabay

Luxembourg has a great wine-and-dine scene, which is perfect for those winter months when you want to take the chill out of your bones with a delicious meal.

The trip has one change at Bruxelles-Midi. If you leave early enough, you could be in Luxembourg by mid-afternoon.

⏳Time from Amsterdam: 7.5 hours

💲One-way ticket price: From €32.50

4. Zurich

There’s a lot more to Zurich than just an expensive financial centre, which is why we’re recommending it as one of our top winter destinations by train.

You simply cannot escape the beautiful nature in Switzerland. Zurich is a lakeside city with the beautiful River Limmat running through the Old City.

Beautiful Zurich sunsets. Image: Pixabay

There are some gorgeous hiking trails up each of the small mountains that surround the city, so bundle up and get out there. And in winter, you can never go wrong with a museum (which Zurich has plenty of!).

The train journey is a neat eight hours and usually includes two changes: one in Frankfurt and one in Basel, Switzerland.

Eight hours is short enough that you shouldn’t need to split the journey, but if you do want to, then Frankfurt is a great spot to take a break.

⏳Time: 8 hours

💲Price one-way: From €37.90

5. Vienna

If you’re craving some high-quality architecture, Vienna is the place to go. You can’t come here and not gobble up the like Schönbrunn or Hofburg Palace, where new architectural styles were added on as each new ruler tried to show off.

Coffeehouse culture is a huge part of Viennese life. Image: Pixabay.

And then there’s the coffeehouse culture: eat some delicious cake and sip some coffee as you watch the world go by. ☕

The train trip sometimes only has one stop, at Frankfurt, but others have multiple stops in Munich or Salzburg, for example. Depending on whether you want to split the journey, either option is a great idea.

Overnight trains from Amsterdam to Vienna are also running as of May 2021, so Vienna is literally a sleep away! 😻

⏳Time from Amsterdam: 11 hours

💲One-way ticket price: From €30 with the NightJet, from €50 with ICE international

6. Copenhagen

Copenhagen is one of my favourite cities (outside the Netherlands, of course), and the train journey takes you through some beautiful countryside and cityscapes.

What can you do in Copenhagen? The first thing I recommend is the Royal Library. Not just for the books but for the architecture too.

Copenhagen is full of colour. Image: Pixabay.

There are two parts to this library: the 19th century redbrick side, and the more recent ‘Black Diamond’ extension, glimmering in the sunlight.

Then there is the famous Christiania town, home of hippies and hash-dealers. Breathe it in — the socialism, not the weed. Thank you. 😂

So what does the 11-hour train journey to Copenhagen look like? You’ll have either two or three changes — one for sure in Osnabruck and one in Hamburg. Hamburg would be the perfect place to split the journey, as it’s about halfway through the journey, but the trip is totally doable in a day.

Just make sure you walk around during the changeovers so you don’t get stiff and remain in peak condition to breathe in the socialism.

⏳Time from Amsterdam: 11 hours

💲One-way ticket price: From €38

7. Prague

Prague is well-known for its cheap beer and attracting revellers from far and wide each year.

The Old Town Hall was one of my favourite features. It is adorned with an astronomical clock on its gothic church tower, constructed in 1338. On the ground and second floors, you can find art exhibitions as well as the tourist office. We also loved Charles Bridge.

Gorgeous Prague panorama. Image: Pixabay

Built in 1390, the bridge is a major tourist draw so don’t expect much peace and quiet here. It is lined with local artists and a fair few hawkers, but that’s all part of the experience. 🤷🏼‍♀️

The train journey to Prague from Amsterdam will take you an entire day, but you’ll pass through some beautiful areas. You’ll stop in Nuremberg (so if you want to break up the journey into two days, this would be the perfect place to stay).

A final interchange at Schwandorf, and you’ll be over the German border into the Czech Republic. It sounds like a long journey, but bring a couple of good books or a friend, and it’ll fly by. ✨

⏳Time from Amsterdam: 12 hours

💲One-way ticket price: From €38

From luxury fortresses, beautiful architecture, and so much culture, there’s almost too much to choose from when it comes to winter destinations. And, with just how easy it is to hop on a train, you could fill up every weekend of the cold and dreary months with a luxury trip. ⛄

This article was originally published in January 2020 and updated in December 2023 for your reading pleasure.