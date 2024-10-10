How much do I have to earn to buy a house in the Netherlands?

It’s the question that keeps us all guessing: How much money do you need to make in order to buy yourself a home in the Netherlands?

The answer depends on several factors — let’s break it down.

What is the minimum amount you must earn to buy a house in the Netherlands?

The current estimate is that your Dutch mortgage can be 4.25 times your gross (bruto) annual salary. This is the amount that you earn before taxes.

That means that, theoretically, if you earn €5000 gross per month, your annual salary is €60,000. Multiply that by 4.25, and you’ll likely be able to spend around €255,000 on a house (not taking into account any savings and fees).

Several factors will help determine how much you have to earn to buy a Dutch house. Image: Freepik

However, the minimum amount you need to earn to afford to buy a house in the Netherlands depends on factors like:

👬 Whether or not you have a partner: If you are looking to buy a home with a partner, your combined income will increase your purchasing power.

🧑‍💼 Your work status: For example, someone with a permanent contract may be able to borrow more compared to a freelancer (ZZP’er) who has just completed their first year in business.

🛍️ Whether you have any debt: Got student debt? This will reduce how much you can borrow towards a mortgage.

💰 How expensive houses currently are: This is the most important aspect. Let’s discuss it further below.

What is the average house price in the Netherlands in 2024?

According to the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS), as of July 2024, the average house price in the Netherlands was €457,320.

Of course, this number varies if you look at the average sale price in specific municipalities:

Municipality Average house price (2024 2nd quarter) Amsterdam €623,659 The Hague €433,182 Rotterdam €394,965 Utrecht €517,304 Source: CBS

So, how much do I have to earn to buy the average house in the Netherlands?

If we take the average house price of €457,320 and consider the estimate that your Dutch mortgage can be approximately 4.25 times your annual salary before taxes, then we get the following figures:

If you’re buying alone, you must earn approximately €107,604 per year before taxes. However, the Dutch government currently allows single buyers to borrow an extra €16,000 towards their mortgage if they meet certain conditions, which brings this number down.

If you’re buying with a partner, this number would be reduced to an average annual salary of approximately €55,000 each.

However, the above is a very general calculation that doesn’t take your specific situation into account.

For example, if you have debt or your parents are willing to put some money towards your mortgage, this will affect the minimum amount you need to earn to buy a home.

How to calculate your maximum mortgage in the Netherlands

For the most accurate understanding of just how much you have to earn to become a homeowner in the Netherlands, you should make use of expert tools or, even better, speak with an expert.

