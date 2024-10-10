Living in the NetherlandsHousingBuying

How much do I have to earn to buy a house in the Netherlands?

The answer depends on several factors 👇

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Powered byExpat Mortgages

It’s the question that keeps us all guessing: How much money do you need to make in order to buy yourself a home in the Netherlands? 

The answer depends on several factors — let’s break it down. 

What is the minimum amount you must earn to buy a house in the Netherlands? 

The current estimate is that your Dutch mortgage can be 4.25 times your gross (bruto) annual salary. This is the amount that you earn before taxes.

That means that, theoretically, if you earn €5000 gross per month, your annual salary is €60,000. Multiply that by 4.25, and you’ll likely be able to spend around €255,000 on a house (not taking into account any savings and fees). 

photo-of-man-looking-up-how-much-he-has-to-earn-to-buy-a-house-in-the-Netherlands-on-laptop-with-cup-of-coffee
Several factors will help determine how much you have to earn to buy a Dutch house. Image: Freepik

However, the minimum amount you need to earn to afford to buy a house in the Netherlands depends on factors like:

👬 Whether or not you have a partner: If you are looking to buy a home with a partner, your combined income will increase your purchasing power.  

🧑‍💼 Your work status: For example, someone with a permanent contract may be able to borrow more compared to a freelancer (ZZP’er) who has just completed their first year in business. 

🛍️ Whether you have any debt: Got student debt? This will reduce how much you can borrow towards a mortgage.  

💰 How expensive houses currently are: This is the most important aspect. Let’s discuss it further below. 

Curious about how much you can borrow? Calculate your buying power!

Want to know more? Expat Mortgages offers completely free consultations to discuss your mortgage options in the Netherlands — and there’s no obligation to proceed. Schedule a free appointment now

What is the average house price in the Netherlands in 2024? 

According to the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS), as of July 2024, the average house price in the Netherlands was €457,320.

READ MORE | 7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)

Of course, this number varies if you look at the average sale price in specific municipalities: 

MunicipalityAverage house price (2024 2nd quarter)
Amsterdam €623,659
The Hague €433,182
Rotterdam €394,965
Utrecht€517,304
Source: CBS

So, how much do I have to earn to buy the average house in the Netherlands?

If we take the average house price of €457,320 and consider the estimate that your Dutch mortgage can be approximately 4.25 times your annual salary before taxes, then we get the following figures: 

  • If you’re buying alone, you must earn approximately €107,604 per year before taxes. However, the Dutch government currently allows single buyers to borrow an extra €16,000 towards their mortgage if they meet certain conditions, which brings this number down.  
  • If you’re buying with a partner, this number would be reduced to an average annual salary of approximately €55,000 each. 

However, the above is a very general calculation that doesn’t take your specific situation into account. 

READ MORE | Your borrowing power for a mortgage in the Netherlands in 2024

For example, if you have debt or your parents are willing to put some money towards your mortgage, this will affect the minimum amount you need to earn to buy a home. 

How to calculate your maximum mortgage in the Netherlands

For the most accurate understanding of just how much you have to earn to become a homeowner in the Netherlands, you should make use of expert tools or, even better, speak with an expert.

Can you afford to buy a house in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Amsterdam crowned second most expensive city — can you guess what for?
Next article
Self-driving buses may soon be introduced in this Dutch province
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Household

Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

Supermarkets in the Netherlands, much like Dutch cheese, come in many different shapes and sizes. Finding the right one for you,...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -
Lifestyle

5 things to know before coming to the Netherlands: an open letter to expats and tourists

Coming to the Netherlands as an expat can be overwhelming. What should you do? How should you act? Do you...
Nick Pernisco -
Living in the Netherlands

This Dutch provider will halve your mobile phone bill: here’s how

Offering flexible data bundles and award-winning reliability for super low prices, Simyo is one of the best mobile data providers...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.