How to calculate your utility costs in the Netherlands

Sure, some surprises can be fun, if they’re positive. What’s not fun is being surprised by sky-high energy bills.

If you want to avoid being flabbergasted the next time you open your mail, it might be worth looking into the crystal ball of energy costs. 🔮

Thankfully, you don’t need to be a wizard to be able to foresee the future (at least, kind of). PartnerPete’s utility calculator can help you go from stress to success, confused to amused — in no time. 

Simply click through the virtual crystal bowl, and foresee how much you’ll have to pay up to keep your utilities going. 

Enter: the PartnerPete utility calculator 

Whether you’re moving to a new place, changing things up in the place you’re living right now, or simply trying to navigate life — organising utilities can be overwhelming, stressful, and a touch tedious. 

That’s why PartnerPete has made it as simple as possible for you to get it all sorted in one go using this handy calculator. 

Need anything else?

If the calculator isn’t really for you, and you just kind of feel like talking to a human (we’ve all been there, it’s ok), you can easily hop on a call with the folks at PartnerPete, for an advice meeting completely free of charge. 

Another handy option is PartnerPete’s contract coach — an affordable service that helps you navigate the sea of information about utilities to make sure you save money wherever possible and alerts you about better deals.

Best of all, PartnerPete is all about communicating in English — perfect for those of us who don’t have time (or desire) to learn Dutch, just for the sake of understanding an energy contract. 

