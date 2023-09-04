🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

'Don't come to the Netherlands': here's how universities are limiting international students

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Trying to study in the Netherlands as an international is just getting harder. Housing shortages, fewer English courses, and higher financial barriers, to name a few issues.

The number of international students in the Netherlands has been on the rise in the last decade to the point where universities can’t handle the amount of students.

For a long time, Amsterdam universities have asked for indicated that they need legal measures to limit the amount of international students coming in. According to Het Parool, universities are overwhelmed and facing a shortage of staff and space.

So, some universities are coming up with some loopholes and solutions to limit the influx of international students. 

Looking for other measures

Dutch universities can’t reject international students for a few reasons. They can’t legally filter students without blatantly discriminating against them — and they don’t want to lose out on a huge portion of their income. 

READ MORE | Need to register in Amsterdam? International students are queueing for up to SEVEN HOURS

This year, the University of Amsterdam (UvA) has asked first-year international students to pay €100 just to apply for the university. 

The UvA can’t just reject students without good reason and hopes this down payment will discourage international students from applying.

It’s been a long time coming

Dutch universities have submitted legal bills to limit the number of international students, such as limiting English language courses, stopping recruitment from abroad, and now, this €100 down payment.

There was one controversial policy where the UvA tried to set a quota to prevent Dutch students from being pushed out of their psychology and political science programmes. For good reason, this was rejected by the education inspectorate.

Where do we go from here?

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with this €100 down payment idea. Regarding the limiting of English courses, it remains to be seen if that will be part of the discussion on that week. 

On the week of September 12, the Dutch cabinet will announce which bills are accepted and rejected.

What has been your experience as an international university student in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Unsplash
