How to get a Dutch phone number: A step-by-step guide for internationals

Getting a Dutch mobile number can be a complex process, especially if you’re an international who’s just landed in the Netherlands.

As internationals ourselves, we’ve already crested that wave and are here to pass on the wisdom so you can get your own Dutch mobile number. 🤳

Need a Dutch phone number, fast? You needn’t be a tech-wizard to install and activate Simyo’s eSIMs. With easy-to-follow guides and award-winning service, they’ll get you connected in minutes. 💪 Sign up with Simyo

Why you’ll need a Dutch phone number

While it sounds simple on paper, using a foreign mobile number in the Netherlands can quickly get more complicated than trying to pronounce “Scheveningen” after three beers.

READ MORE | Mobile phones and SIM cards in the Netherlands: Ultimate 2025 guide

In addition to expensive data roaming fees, you’ll have to contend with certain utilities and services that require a local mobile number. Some internationals even report that their Dutch GPs won’t accept registrations made with foreign numbers. 👀

There are several reasons why you will need a Dutch phone number. Image: Freepik

If you’re visiting from another European country, the EU’s “roam like at home” policy will generally allow you to use your mobile data in the Netherlands.

However, if your Dutch roaming consumption exceeds your domestic usage, your EU mobile data provider may charge you additional fees.

For most internationals, it’s much easier to just get a Dutch phone number.

Step one: Decide between SIM-only, prepaid, or a mobile contract

Before you dash off to the nearest telecommunications store and grab any old SIM card, it’s important to discuss which SIM or phone plan best suits your needs.

In the Netherlands, there are three options to choose from:

SIM-only plans

Like their name suggests, these are monthly SIM plans for a fixed amount of mobile data, call minutes, and texts.

As these plans generally work out relatively cheap in the long run, they’re a great option if you’ll be living in the Netherlands for a year or longer and have a BSN (citizen service number).

Not staying that long? Well, although most SIM-only plans have a minimum subscription term of one to two years, some providers do offer monthly terminability for an extra fee.

READ MORE | The best SIM-only plans in the Netherlands: The ultimate guide

Prepaid SIMs

If you’re a tourist or an international who hasn’t got their BSN yet, prepaid SIMs are your best friend.

With a prepaid SIM, you typically pay in advance for your mobile data, call minutes, and texts. These are often sold as bundles and can be topped up when your prepaid balance runs low.

Since there’s no contract involved, you needn’t provide a BSN and proof of address, or pass a credit check.

READ MORE | The best prepaid SIMs for internationals and tourists in the Netherlands

Mobile contracts

Ideal for long-term residents who also want a new phone, mobile contracts are the full package.

You get a monthly subscription with mobile data, call minutes, and texts, with a brand-new cell phone that’ll be paid off over the duration of your contract.

While these contracts offer a great two-in-one solution, be warned: you’ll generally need to commit to a one or two-year SIM plan, must have a BSN, and may also be required to pass a credit assessment.

Whether you’re keen as a bean to try out a SIM-only plan, prepaid SIM, or mobile contract, Simyo offers stellar options for all three. Combining affordable prices with great speed and coverage, you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth.

Step two: Choose a Dutch mobile data provider

Have you got your eye on a particular SIM plan? Goedzo, now it’s time to choose a mobile data provider.

And how should you choose a Dutch mobile data provider? Image: Freepik

The Netherlands has a highly competitive telecommunications market, which gives you a wide choice of premium and budget providers. However, you’ll want to consider factors like:

The availability of English-language support, as not all providers offer this

The coverage in your area, especially if you live in the countryside or near the Dutch border

The overall speed of your connection

The size of your provider’s data packages, and whether or not they offer unlimited data

Whether your provider actually supports eSIMs

To familiarise yourself with what’s out there, you can access comparison tools like those offered by the Consumentenbond and Prijsvergelijken. (Or read our guides on international-friendly SIM providers in the Netherlands. 👋)

Step three: Purchase your physical SIM card (or get an eSIM)

With your plan and provider selected, you’re ready to purchase a Dutch SIM. But is it better to opt for a physical SIM or just download an eSIM instead? 🤔

Physical SIM cards

When it comes to SIM-only plans or mobile contracts with a physical SIM card, you’ll typically need to visit a telecommunications shop or buy one online.

Contracts, especially, often need some additional paperwork. (So don’t be surprised if you’re asked for your BSN, ID card or passport, proof of address, and perhaps even a credit check.)

Physical prepaid SIMs generally don’t require these and are sold at a wider range of locations, including corner shops and supermarkets.

Good to know: For tourists or new internationals touching down at Schiphol Airport, there are kiosks with (physical) prepaid Dutch SIM cards when you leave immigration and security.

eSIMs

If you’re looking to skip the hassle of heading to a brick-and-mortar store (or hoping PostNL doesn’t lose your new physical SIM), eSIMs are a far more convenient option.

READ MORE | eSIMs in the Netherlands: The ultimate 2025 guide + the best options

As these are digital SIM cards, you can use a provider’s mobile app to buy one and get connected before you’ve even landed in the Netherlands.

However, you’ll want to first confirm if they’re compatible with your device, because older models tend not to support eSIMs.

Step four: Insert and activate your new Dutch SIM

Depending on which plan you opt for, activating your new SIM card is a quick and stress-free process.

You can choose between a physical SIM card and an eSIM. Image: Freepik

For physical SIM cards, you can start by turning off your mobile and using a SIM ejector tool (or paperclip, if you have one on hand) to open its SIM tray. Then, carefully insert your SIM card, reinsert the tray, and turn your mobile back on.

In most cases, your new SIM card will activate automatically, and you’ll be able to use it straight away.

Team eSIM, instead? Hoera, you can skip all the manual fiddling, because activation is even easier.

Once you’ve purchased your eSIM online (or via a mobile app), you’ll typically receive a QR code or download link with a detailed installation guide.

Step five: Top up your mobile data

Okay, you’ve got the goods… now what?

If you’ve opted for a mobile contract or SIM-only plan, the good news is that your subscription very likely auto-renews each month. So, unless your mobile data, call minutes, or texts have run out mid-month, you needn’t pay for a top-up.

If you’ve opted for a prepaid SIM, on the other hand, you will need to top up your plan when needed.

The most straightforward option is using your SIM provider’s mobile app to top up your subscription. However, many carriers also allow you to top up via their online payment portals, and some even offer SMS top-ups.

Let op! Depending on your provider, you might need a Dutch bank account to make payments.

Do you have any burning questions about getting a Dutch SIM card? Let us know in the comments!