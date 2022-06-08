How to speak Dutch in seven words or less

Do you want to learn how to speak Dutch but can’t get your head around the scratchy Gs and weird word order?

Sometimes keeping it short can make a world of difference when speaking a new language, so here are some easy sentences to get you going.

If you immigrated to the Netherlands, learning the language is great for work, groceries, or feeling more connected. But for some, Dutch can be a little tricky — I’ve been there!

So now, allow me to teach you the seven words you can use to drop into a conversation and put a smile on some Dutch faces.

Lekker — nice, sweet, tasty, good etc.

You can use this word for almost anything. Pretty much anything good is lekker. When applied to food, it means that the food was tasty.

Example:

🇳🇱: Hoe zijn de worsten? Heel lekker.

🇬🇧: How are the sausages? Very nice.

You can also apply it to people. A good looking person is referred to as a lekkerding, which translates literally to a “sweet thing”.

I have learned that there seem to be no limits to this word. The most common Dutch saying goodnight is slaap lekker, which translates to “sleep well”.

Leuk — nice, fun.

This word means more or less the same thing as lekker, but it refers more to things you do —anything from having a new book to holidays or a pleasant cycle.

Example:

🇳🇱: Ik heb een nieuwe boek, leuk man.

🇬🇧: I have a new book, nice, man.

🇳🇱: Mijn vakantie was echt leuk.

🇬🇧: My vacation was really fun.

Something doesn’t necessarily need to be incredible to be leuk; you could describe something as mundane as taking a bath as leuk.

So, the term can be applied to everything from the mundane and normal to the incredible.

Obviously, though, you should not use it for bad events and occurrences. It would be poor form to reply with leuk man after someone tells you they had to go to a funeral on the weekend.

Zeker — certainly, certain, definitely.

You can use this word to respond to pretty much any question.

Example:

🇳🇱: Was het leuk? Zeker man.

🇬🇧: Was it fun? Definitely, man.

After someone has made a statement, you can also use this to express the other person agreeing.

Example:

🇳🇱: Het was echt leuk. Zeker man.

🇬🇧: It was really fun. Certainly, man.

The equivalent in English would be more along the lines of “true true” to agree with what the other person said, although perhaps this is just my Australian slang. When checking whether someone is sure about something, the word can also be used as a question.

Example:

🇳🇱: Zeker, man?

🇬🇧: Are you sure, man?

Zo — so, Enzo — and so on.

You can add this word to the end of almost any sentence. It is like the salt of the Dutch language. It is not necessarily needed at any time, but you can use it with anything.

Zo or enzo means something along the lines of “and so on”.

Example:

🇳🇱: Het is echt mooi en echt lekker enzo.

🇬🇧: It is really beautiful and really nice and so on.

It is the equivalent of ‘etc.’ in English.

Mooi — p retty, beautiful, sweet, good.

Basically, anything in Dutch is mooi, or “pretty”. The direct English translation is something like “pretty”, but it means more along the lines of “beautiful”. A town or a city can be mooi. A person can also be mooi.

Example

🇳🇱: Zij is heel mooi.

🇬🇧: She is really beautiful.

It does not just apply to girls, though, a guy can also be referred to as mooi. The first time my girlfriend said I was mooi, I wasn’t sure whether she was teasing me because in English if you say a guy is “pretty”, then it is usually because you are teasing them.

It’s like saying a guy is a “pretty boy”. You can also reply to most things with mooi zo, which translates as “beautifully so”.

Example:

🇳🇱: Ik heb een nieuwe laptop. Mooi zo.

🇬🇧: I have a new laptop. Beautiful so.

In this case, mooi zo means more like “good for you”. It sounds strange, but it is essentially saying that you think what they are saying is beautiful or sweet.

Echt — r eally, really?

This word is translated simply as “really”. It can be used as an adverb.

Example:

🇳🇱: Het is echt lekker.

🇬🇧: It is really nice.

It can also be used as an exclamation, to express surprise or to ask a question, much like saying “really?” in English.

Example:

🇳🇱: Ja, het was heel mooi. Echt?

🇬🇧: Yeah, it was really beautiful. Really?!

It may have a simple meaning, but it is used in Dutch conversations.

Hoor — sure

This word doesn’t really translate into English. You could say it translates as “surely” or “sure”. It works similarly to echt, functioning as an adverb. It is mostly used to emphasise something, for example, when saying something confidently.

Example:

🇳🇱: Wil je wijn? Ja hoor.

🇬🇧: Do you want wine? Yeah, sure.

You can also use it to disagree with something.

Example:

🇳🇱: We komen te laat. Nee, hoor.

🇬🇧: We are going to be late? Nah, surely not.

HOWEVER, be careful how you pronounce it. It is pronounced like the word ‘whore’ in English.

I didn’t feel comfortable saying this, because I was worried I might be misunderstood. To make it easier, I emphasised the double O sound. I got a few dirty looks when I first said this in conversations with a few Dutch women.

I was pronouncing it like the Dutch word hoer, which means “whore” in English. So yeah, be careful about that; otherwise, you will sound like Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Bonus points — Man

Same as English. This word means “man”, as in the way we use “dude”. It’s added at the end of every sentence. Kinda like how Jesse Pinkman from ‘Breaking Bad’ ends every sentence with “bitch”.

Example conversations:

I wish I could say it is an exaggeration, but this is a word-for-word transcript of an actual conversation I overheard.

Hoe was Leiden man? (How was Leiden, man?)

Echt leuk man! Het was echt leuk, echt mooi en ook lekker rustig enzo. (Really fun, man! It was really fun, really beautiful and also nice and quiet.)

Echt man? (Really, man?)

Zeker man. (Definitely, man.)

Lekker man. (Nice, man.)

Mooi zo, man. (Beautifully so, man.)

Het is echt mooi enzo man. (That is really beautiful and so, man.)

Ja hoor, man. (Yeah sure, man.)

Remember these seven basic words, and you should be able to blend into any Dutch conversation.

Just make sure to say “man” at the end of every sentence, and most importantly, learn how to pronounce hoor correctly.

Good luck! Succes!

Did you learn any new Dutch in this article? Practice it in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in August 2016, and was updated in June 2022 for your reading pleasure.