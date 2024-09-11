Border controls for the Netherlands? These major Dutch parties are in favour

Don't forget your passports!

NewsPolitics & Society
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-dutch-border-sign
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/standard-eu-border-roadsign-indicating-entrance-to-netherlands-nederland-german-european-sign-entry-dutch-image324166069

The leaders of PVV and VVD, two of the four political parties in the Dutch government coalition, have expressed that they wish to introduce border controls in the Netherlands.

The remarks follow Germany’s recent decision to introduce passport checks along its borders as of September 16.  

A long-harboured desire 

According to the NOS, PVV leader Geert Wilders and VVD faction leader Dilan Yesilgöz both claim that the intention to introduce border checks actually predates Germany’s recent move.

They maintain that, in fact, the idea was already part of the current Dutch government’s coalition agreement, which the NSC and BBB have also signed.

However, according to Wilders, the plan seemed too complicated to execute. 

That was until he witnessed Germany’s move, which made him think, “‘Gosh, we could have done it too’”.

Now, he wants to follow in Germany’s footsteps — “the sooner the better,” in his words.

What exactly these border checks would look like if implemented has not been elaborated on.

The Netherlands already carries out some border control using random or targeted checks related to specific intelligence. However, making the checks even more regular would require special permission from the EU Commission. 

Not everyone is as enthusiastic 

Regardless of what was or wasn’t written in the agreement, the third biggest party in the coalition, the NSC, might be pulling the brakes.

NSC MP Diederik Boomsma agrees that the Netherlands could have implemented border checks long before they were brought in by Germany. After all, France has also been doing the same thing. 

However, crucially, he also thinks that implementing border checks “is not the ultimate solution,” and the Netherlands should actually focus on strengthening “the EU’s external borders.”

Unsurprisingly, the opposition is also voicing concerns over the PVV and VVD’s intentions, with GL-PvdA arguing that Germany’s move, far from being an example, might be illegitimate. 

For now, the debate rages on. 

What do you think of the Netherlands potentially also introducing border checks? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Things Dutch people would never say (Video inside!)
Next article
How to speak Dutch in seven words or less
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

1 COMMENT

  1. As a legal residents here in NL,I am in favour of this.
    To afford protection to our borders from the illegal movements (weapons,drugs etc.) and people.
    What we call a Homeland security.❤️

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Swap Tinder for a trolley and find love at this Dutch supermarket’s ‘flirting hour’

Before checking out your groceries, you can now check out the singles in the supermarket too. A new Dutch "flirting...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

How to speak Dutch in seven words or less

Henry Stokes - 55
Do you want to learn how to speak Dutch but can't wrap your head around the scratchy Gs and weird word order? Sometimes keeping...

Things Dutch people would never say (Video inside!)

Jesse Rintoul - 0
Overall, the Dutch are very decent people. But they have their ways, and there are just some things no Nederlander would ever say. Like,...

Swap Tinder for a trolley and find love at this Dutch supermarket’s ‘flirting hour’

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Before checking out your groceries, you can now check out the singles in the supermarket too. A new Dutch "flirting hour" is here and...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.