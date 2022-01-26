Dutch Quirk #106: Go to the snackbar after a night of drinking

Whether we’re talking about pre-coronavirus or post-reopening of horeca, anyone who drinks has a night-out story they’re probably not proud of.

But like everyone else, Dutchies have their own remedy for the effects of a night of drinking — a trip to the snackbar. 🏃🏻

What is it?

If you have no idea what a Dutch snackbar is, let us be your guide. Snackbars are small fast-food-like venues that make your classic Dutch frituur (fried food) go tos.

From friet (or is it patat?) and bitterballen to kroket and kaassoufflé, you and your empty stomach’s desires will be fulfilled. Plenty of people, Dutchies and internationals alike love going to a snackbar after the bar to grab a bite to eat when nothing else is open.

Why do they do it?

Frituur is the perfect food after a night out of drinks — it’s greasy, it’s filling, and it’s carb heaven, making it the ideal food to eat to soak up the alcohol (and prevent the impending hangover).

Not to mention, frituur can curb your salty cravings late at night. Friet is a great snack to have if you’re sharing it with other people but otherwise, falafel wraps or a broodje frikandel is the perfect thing to keep for yourself.

Why is it quirky?

The more you drink, the more questionable your snack choices become. Whether it’s putting obscene amounts of mayonnaise on everything or picking an “interesting” sauce combination for your friet, we can’t blame you for your cravings.

And while eating a lot of snack food in the night seems like the best idea at the moment, you might find yourself feeling a little queasy from it — although we can’t tell you if that’s the alcohol or the snack food talking.

Should you join in?

This activity is definitely something to try out, especially if you want to try some fun Dutch snacks but also drink responsibly!

Although, these snack foods aren’t the most healthy (deep-fried in lots of oil) but it doesn’t do much harm if you have them once in a while. 😉

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

