Coronavirus has hit the pause button on sport with a number of cancellations and postponements of major sporting events. We’ve only just started April and it has proven too much for some already, with a surge in popularity for Competitive Marble Racing (oh, I wish I were joking).

Please, don’t panic. I have an idea.

How about getting your sporting fix and learning a few nuggets of sporting trivia to impress your Dutch work colleagues, neighbours, friends at the next borrel — whenever that may be?

If that sounds promising, read on my friend. Here are five names (individuals-only) to get you started.