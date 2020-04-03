Coronavirus has hit the pause button on sport with a number of cancellations and postponements of major sporting events. We’ve only just started April and it has proven too much for some already, with a surge in popularity for Competitive Marble Racing (oh, I wish I were joking).
Please, don’t panic. I have an idea.
How about getting your sporting fix and learning a few nuggets of sporting trivia to impress your Dutch work colleagues, neighbours, friends at the next borrel — whenever that may be?
If that sounds promising, read on my friend. Here are five names (individuals-only) to get you started.
5Epke Zonderland
De Vliegende Hollander (the Flying Dutchman, obviously) is a Dutch gymnast, qualified doctor, and an absolute beast on the high bar with arms that are probably wider than your legs. Despite suffering from chronic sinusitis throughout his career, he has an impressive array of medals and victories to his name.
He’s currently the only gymnast to win three high bar titles, and his gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London was the first Dutch gymnastics medal since 1928. NOS stated at the time that 2.7 million people tuned in to watch his Olympic routine on television, while their livestream of the event had issues when another 200,000 people tried to view it online.
Best sporting moment: His 2012 routine at the Olympic Games in London, with Dutch commentary.
4Sifan Hassan
As is the state of modern athletics, middle-to-long distance runner Hassan’s unbelievable performances at the 2019 World Championships in Doha were overshadowed by her work with coach Alberto Salazar and accusations of doping.
Her response? She said in an interview, “I thought: I am a clean athlete, and I’m going to show the world what clean means. I wanted to show what hard work can produce.”
True to her word, she did. In Doha, she became the first athlete ever (male and female) to become world champion in both the 10,000-metre and 1,500-metre distances. Her scintillating 1,500-metre race was a championship record, a Dutch record, and a great watch.
Best sporting moment: Her 1,500m domination in Doha. Jeetje.
3Sven Kramer
The Dutch love schaatsen, and so does Sven. He also really, really, really likes winning and happens to be good at it, so it’s no surprise that the Dutch adore Sven Kramer.
Take, for example, his 5000-metre men’s race win at the 2018 Winter Olympics that saw him become the most decorated racer in speedskating history, and the first male athlete to win three gold medals in a row for a single speedskating event at the Winter Olympics.
His gold in 2018 came with an Olympic record time, his gold in 2014 came with an Olympic record time, and his gold in 2010 came with, yes you guessed it, an Olympic record time.
However, Olympic gold in the 10,000-metre men’s race has proven to be elusive, and the Dutch have become so emotionally invested in this anomaly that his infamous disqualification in 2010 (despite winning) was described by a broadcast technician as “a national trauma.”
Whatever you do, don’t say a bad word against Sven.
Best sporting moment: Lots to choose from, so how about we focus on understanding the trauma?
2Marianne Vos
I’ll try and keep this brief, but you need to understand that it’s very difficult.
Women’s Cycling, like many female sports, is yet to truly get the recognition and respect that it deserves, but the Dutch are still producing fantastic talents such as Vos, but also Anna van der Breggen, Ellen van Dijk, and Annemiek van Vleuten.
Marianne Vos, however, is a class apart. She has been compared with cycling legend Eddie Merckx to the extent people call her “the Cannibal” (Merckx’s nickname), and is often described as one of the finest athletes of her generation. It’s easy to see why, with her incredibly successful career covering not only road cycling — but cyclo-cross, mountain biking and track cycling too.
She is known for singing in the peloton, has a cat called Sjekkie that is present for all her races, and comes across as so lovely and humble in interviews. She just loves the sport, loves winning, and really wants to raise the profile of Women’s Cycling. You don’t even need to like cycling to see her as a fantastic role model.
Best sporting moment: Tja, 1 isn’t enough. Take a look at this video instead.
1Mathieu van der Poel
As with Women’s Cycling, the Netherlands have a whole host of incredibly talented male cyclists that could well be included in this list. But in 2020, there is one name that is currently getting all the fans a bit giddy: Mathieu van der Poel.
At 25 years of age, the Flying Dutchman (of course) is the third generation of professional bike racers in his family, and although he is very new to the highest level of road racing (and is yet to race a Grand Tour), he has already proven to be incredibly strong and talented in both cyclo-cross and on a mountain bike, shown most notably by the fact that in 2018 he was the Dutch National Champion in all three disciplines.
However, it was his win and superhuman performance in the Amstel Gold race in 2019 that really offered a glimpse of his potential to set the men’s road cycling scene alight, where in an extraordinary last kilometre he somehow managed to finish first. Again, you don’t even need to enjoy cycling to appreciate it. It was pure sporting brilliance.
Best sporting moment: Obviously the kippenvel-inducing Amstel Gold Race in 2019
So there you have it, a quick five top five Dutch athletes to get you started. Who should be included on the next list? Tell us in the comments below!
