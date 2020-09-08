Are you trying to learn Dutch but just can’t get your head around the scratchy Gs and weird word order? Sometimes keeping it short can make the world of difference when it comes to speaking a new language, so here are some easy sentences to get you going.

If you immigrated to the Netherlands, learning the language is great for work, groceries or just feeling more connected. But for some, Dutch can be a little tricky — I’ve been there!

Quick shout-out to the great Bart de Pau before we get into the nitty-gritty. If you’d like to Learn Dutch for realsies — and not just in seven words or less — then check out his website or hit up his YouTube channel for more tips on Dutch vocab for beginners.

So now, allow me to teach you the seven words which you can use to drop into a conversation and put a smile on some Dutch faces.