Living in the NetherlandsLearn DutchCulture

Teacher to the rescue: “How do I practise my Dutch?”

Lucy Deutekom

The question I often get from my students is: “How do I practise my Dutch?” This is usually followed by the observation that the Dutch are comfortable at speaking English and usually don’t think twice about switching to it.

So, apart from spending all of your childhood learning English — how can you get to that level?

Find people to speak with

My advice is to ask one or two Dutch neighbours, colleagues or friends, in particular, to practise Dutch conversation with. They then know not to switch to English and they will probably be very helpful — and hopefully patient — to help develop your speaking skills. 

Don’t consider this as Dutch classes, but purely as informal chats about day to day stuff. Even if these chats are as little as fifteen minutes a week, they will really help you. You’ll see your Dutch improve in no time!

Flex your language muscles as often as possible

photo-of-couple-riding-bikes-through-amsterdam
Speaking Dutch is like riding a bike! Image: D.Travnikov/Depositphotos

When I see students making steady progress at reading and listening, they often struggle speaking even a few sentences. 

That is mainly because learning a foreign language is like riding a bike — to use a typical Dutch metaphor. 😉 You can read books that tell you how to ride a bike, look at other people riding bikes, but you won’t be able to master it unless you actually get physical — and get on that bicycle! 

Don’t overthink the grammar

Definitely study the grammar and vocabulary, but don’t be afraid to make mistakes when putting it to use. Read Dutch texts out loud, even if you don’t understand the meaning of every word. This will help your mouth and brain get used to the actual movements when performing the sounds. And when you hit a proper Dutch ‘g’-sound, you are nailing it!

Put yourself in situations where you need Dutch

Man-practices-his-Dutch-while-ordering-drink-from-bar-bartender-smiles
People can’t help but smile when you practice your Dutch. Image: Crew/Unsplash

The ironic — and somewhat sad reality is that students who diligently study Dutch grammar rules for hours on end, and learn twenty new words every day, are often not the ones who end up speaking Dutch confidently in public. 

The ones, however, who were forced into a situation in which they needed to understand and speak, in a romantic relationship or job, for instance, were the ones making fast progress and were able to expand their conversation capacities quickly over time. 

But even if you aren’t dating a Dutchie, and English is the main language on your work floor, it proves the point that practising your speaking with a native, a private teacher or fellow student should be at the top of your list. Yes, even higher than studying grammar and vocabulary!

So, even if you’re taking lessons and you use Duolingo every day — we all know that dreaded owl — the best (and only) way you’ll become fluent is by talking, speaking, chatting.

What tips do you have to practice your Dutch? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos

Previous articleCrackdown: Amsterdam could be first Dutch city to block investors from buying homes
Next articleThe highest in almost 20 years: Dutch economy records an inflation
Lucy Deutekomhttp://www.letstalkdutch.wordpress.com
Lucy is a Dutch teacher based in Amsterdam who loves teaching Dutch to newcomers and expat and always finds it refreshing to learn a newcomer's perspective on typical (and often quirky) Dutch habits. From that starting point, she wrote the fun and easy to read 'Let's Talk Dutch: the Way of Life in the Netherlands Explained Through Common Sayings and Expressions'.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

7 notorious Dutch criminals that will leave you shaking in your clogs

People often think of the Netherlands as a small, prosperous, forward-thinking country. But beyond the picturesque bikes, windmills, and tulips...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Culture

Here’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it

When I first arrived in the Netherlands I was surprised — nee, shocked — to discover the questionable way that...
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
Culture

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

You can't possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves...
Farah Al Mazouni -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

7 notorious Dutch criminals that will leave you shaking in your clogs

People often think of the Netherlands as a small, prosperous, forward-thinking country. But beyond the picturesque bikes, windmills, and tulips...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

How to sell your house in the Netherlands: 7 tips

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Selling a house in the Netherlands is certainly easier than buying one — but don’t be mistaken, selling your home is not as simple...

7 notorious Dutch criminals that will leave you shaking in your clogs

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
People often think of the Netherlands as a small, prosperous, forward-thinking country. But beyond the picturesque bikes, windmills, and tulips lays a dark underbelly...

Happening in Rotterdam: light show at world’s first public art storage facility

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Starting November 5, there will be a light show every night at Boijmans Museum Depot van Beuningen, the world's first publicly-accessible art storage facility. Every...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X