Considering an MBA in Amsterdam? Meet Nyenrode Business University

You thought your student days were behind you, but lately, you’ve been toying with the idea of getting an MBA. Good on you!

Deciding where to study can be a difficult choice, but if you’re envisioning study sessions along a Dutch canal side (if not, we bet you are now!), then we have a suggestion. 👇

Introducing Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode Business University is the only private research university in the Netherlands. It was founded in 1949 by leading businesses such as Phillips, KLM, Shell, and Unilever. Needless to say, it has a strong connection to the business world.

Rooted in real-life business practices, Nyenrode has provided quality education for seven decades.

For non-Dutch speaking students, Nyenrode offers three English-taught MBA programmes: a full-time MBA, an executive MBA, and a modular executive MBA in Business and IT.

Good to know: Nyenrode’s full-time MBA is taught in Amsterdam, while the executive MBA and modular MBA are taught in Breukelen (near Utrecht).

While all programmes have a heavy focus on bridging theory and practice to further students’ professional development, Nyenrode knows that its alumni will go on to have important roles in this world.

This means that they take personal development seriously in their quest to educate responsible leaders. 💪

We were lucky enough to get a personal tour of Nyenrode's Amsterdam campus, where Ralph welcomed us to the university's (gorgeous) premises.

How Nyenrode promotes responsible leadership

Okay, we know “responsible leadership” are two words that are being thrown around more and more these days. But that’s because it’s an increasingly important concept. 🌍

At Nyenrode, though, responsible leadership isn’t just a buzzword. Instead, it’s one of the university’s pillars. Responsible leadership is prompted through small class sizes, immersive experiences, and CEO meet-ups.

Small class sizes

One of the unique things about Nyenrode Business University is that you’re not going to get lost in a sea of students. All classes have a maximum of 30 to 40 students, meaning you can wave doei to crowded lecture halls and professors who have no idea who you are.

When we visited one of the lecture halls for Nyenrode’s full-time MBA location in Amsterdam, we were pretty much stunned. Coming from lectures with 500 people in them, this essentially seemed like an intimate dinner setting.

Plus, should your eyes wander past your limited amount of classmates, you’d be looking straight to one of Amsterdam’s most famous canals! Not bad if you ask us — though you should probably stay focused on class.

Breakfast Sessions at Nyenrode help to create a sense of community and provide pretty good networking opportunities too. Image: Nyenrode/Supplied

It’s not all about small class groups, however. Nyenrode actively promotes a sense of community through student networks, alumni gatherings, and so-called Breakfast Sessions.

Breakfast Sessions are some of Nyenrode’s most treasured events and occur four times per academic year. Naturally, they include a delicious breakfast, but you’ll sip your coffee while listening to an inspiring keynote speaker.

Seated side by side, students and business leaders use these sessions as opportunities to discuss current challenges and offer each other advice and feedback.

Immersive and hands-on experiences

If you’re following the full-time MBA at Nyenrode, you’ll spend your second semester focusing on key business practices such as:

strategic financial management,

value chain optimization,

innovation and digitalization,

organisational leadership and talent management,

and circular economy and sustainable development.

After learning about each of these practices in Amsterdam, you’ll take part in a European Immersive Module where you’ll listen and give presentations to companies with real-life experience of those practices.

Just imagine learning about organisational leadership and talent management in your classes, and the next thing you know, you’re shaking hands with the VP of Maersk in Copenhagen as she discusses how Maersk organises its talent management. Pretty cool, huh?

CEO meet-ups: a.k.a networking goals!

Did you like the sound of Nyenrode’s Breakfast Sessions but want to skip the croissants? No problem! Throughout the full-time MBA programme, Nyenrode organises so-called Meet the CEO Sessions.

Similar to the Breakfast Sessions, they offer students and executives a chance to discuss current topics in business and learn from each other.

Moreover, these sessions will expand your professional network considerably, increasing your employment options after graduation.

Where will you be studying?

While the curriculum is certainly an important factor in deciding where to pursue your MBA, the location definitely also plays a role.

After all, you already have a few years of work on your back, so you want to study in a place that offers you, one: a professional network or, two: possibilities for a new job after graduation.

Did we hear someone say Amsterdam? 👀

The Amsterdam campus — on the Keizersgracht!

Nyenrode’s full-time MBA programme is located in an old building along the gorgeous 17th-century Keizersgracht canal.

One of Amsterdam’s three main canals, it runs through the Jordaan neighbourhood, which forms a quieter part of the city centre.

In fact, you’ll find Nyenrode’s Amsterdam campus smack in the middle of the famous Negen Straatjes — the most gezellig and quirkiest shopping district in Amsterdam.

If you get tired of the bustle of the Dutch capital, you can retreat to Nyenrode’s cosy courtyard. Image: Lea Shamaa/Supplied

Together with three other main canals, Keizersgracht and its accompanying streets form Amsterdam’s Grachtengordel (Canal District).

Why are you telling me this, you may ask?

Because not only will you be studying in a hella cute area, but you’ll literally be taking your MBA at a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Inside, however, Nyenrode’s Amsterdam campus is no relic. It features a large reception and light classrooms that really make you want to get down to business. 👩‍💻 Best of both worlds if you ask us.

The Breukelen campus — yes, that’s a castle

Now, if you’re not too keen on leaving your job to study full-time, then Nyenrode offers two alternatives. An executive MBA and a modular executive MBA in Business and IT.

If you opt for one of these, your courses won’t be taught in Amsterdam. Instead, you’ll follow intensive modules on Nyenrode’s campus in Breukelen. Oh, and by campus, we mean a 13th-century castle.

The castle itself had a turbulent history until it was turned into a university campus after WWII. Now, with every new Nyenrode graduate, a new chapter is added to that history — albeit a more stable one.

Studying abroad is a big step, where will you go?

Ready to jump ship (or flight 😆) and pursue your full-time MBA in Amsterdam? Jazeker!

But before you pack your bags, it’s good to have a clear idea of where you’re going — in life, that is. Yup, we’re talking the long game here!

So, here are a few of the paths and opportunities that Nyenrode offers its students.

Start-up heaven

Taking your MBA in Amsterdam means you’ll be living and studying in one of Europe’s start-up capitals.

While that’s pretty cool in itself, what’s even more impressive is that many of the innovations that are popping up in the Dutch capital are created by the city’s students.

Moreover, if you begin to feel a little entrepreneurial yourself, Nyenrode is essentially a start-up heaven. The Nyenrode Incubator is located in the Keizersgracht building and offers students a place to work on their start-ups.

With the incubator, Nyenrode not only offers students a physical space where they can work on something they’re passionate about, but it also promotes an innovative mindset in its cohorts.

Plus, the incubator gives students real-life experience with responsible leadership and respect for stakeholders — some of Nyenrode’s key values.

Hello, Amsterdam business life!

By now, you know that Nyenrode is directly linked to world-leading businesses through its founding partners. However, you’ve probably also figured out that it isn’t a university that relies purely on its reputation.

Through continuous cooperation, idea exchanges, and networking, Nyenrode maintains a close relationship with businesses in Amsterdam — and around the world.

Maybe you’ll be hosting an alumni talk one day. Image: Nyenrode Business University/Supplied

As a Nyenrode graduate, you’ll not only benefit from the Nyenrode name but also from the interactions you’ve had with industry leaders at Breakfast or ‘Meet the CEO’ Sessions.

Do a quick LinkedIn sweep and glide right in through the doors of Zuidas’ glossy buildings!

Career change with canal views

Finally, an MBA is the perfect way to accelerate your current career or launch a new one.

Asides from bettering yourself academically and professionally, you’ll spend your time at Nyenrode focusing on becoming a better leader and familiarising yourself with the European business community.

The university’s well-rounded programme and respected name mean that recruiters and HR offices are well aware of the many attributes a Nyenrode graduate has to offer. Once you add ‘MBA’ and ‘Nyenrode’ to your resume, you bet you’ll be getting some attention. 😏

