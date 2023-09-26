The Netherlands is drowning in tourists (and doesn’t have enough space for them)

🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Everybody wants a bit of the Netherlands. How could they not? The land of windmills and bikes appeals to tourists and business travellers alike. The problem? There is not enough space for all of them.

According to AD.nl, the Netherlands will welcome about 21 million foreign tourists this year — on top of 29 million Dutchies who like to vacation in their home country. 

According to the Dutch Tourism & Conventions Board (NBTC), this represents a 30 per cent growth in tourists and business travellers. This year alone. 😳

Where is everyone coming from?

Germans, in particular, are increasingly flocking to the Netherlands, accounting for about 7 million foreign guests. Tourists from other countries like the UK and China are lagging behind because of COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 restrictions? Yup, the UK and China stand out in how they handled the crisis because their restrictions lasted much longer. As a result, there are disproportionately fewer visitors from these countries now.

Still, the non-Dutch visitors account for approximately 21 million visitors to explore this bike-filled land. That being said, the number of Dutchies having a staycation will stay stable at almost 29 million.

In total, that leaves the Netherlands with almost 50 million tourists! And, of course, 50 million people shifting around this tiny, flat country will lead to some spatial issues. 

Okay, so what happens now?

Regardless of whether someone is from the Netherlands, all these people take on a “tourist” lifestyle, and they need shelter in places like campsites, hotels, and other accommodations.

The result? There is literally not enough space for everyone. Because of this, “doing nothing is no longer an option,” NBTC director Jos Vranken tells AD.nl.

It’s not just for the tourists, but something also has to be done to make sure that certain areas stay livable for the locals.

The NBTC is taking action by asking to be a part of the discussion regarding spatial plans in the Netherlands.

Specific cities are also starting to take matters into their own hands. In Amsterdam, for example, attempts are being made to reduce tourism because the quality of life is under pressure.

Have you noticed an increase in people moving around your city in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

