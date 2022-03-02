12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s best monuments

There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That’s right; the organisation added a few Dutch monuments recently.

Here are the great sites in the order they joined this world-renowned list.

1. Schokland

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 1995

Schokland and its surroundings possess a mysterious past as an archaeological monument and former island. This World Heritage Site lies within the centre of Noordoostpolder and is steeped in cultural history.

The Schokland museum. Image: FaceMePLS/Flickr

It’s home to a sweet old church, a lighthouse keeper’s house, and the Schokland Museum. According to Statistics Netherlands, just five people are living there!? 🤔

Due to the rising sea level, residents of Schokland had retreated to the three most elevated parts of the land by the 19th century — until a major flood in 1825. Archaeologists found a wealth of largely undamaged treasures buried in the ground.

There is evidence of human habitation going back more than 10,000 years (that’s prehistoric yo!), and they’ve dug up all sorts of things, from earthenware, tools, and man-made mounds, to the remains of houses and churches — and even entire graves. Eeek!

2. The Defence Line of Amsterdam

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 1996

Also known as the Stelling van Amsterdam. This monument is a ring of 46 forts, stretching more than 135 kilometres around the city. The line of defence was erected to protect the national stronghold built between 1883 and 1920. 🛡️

As well as the fortifications, the ring consists of an intricate system of dikes, sluices, canals, and inundation polders. In the Middle Ages, the Dutch created a defence system based on these inundations, referring to its flooding areas.

If people were to attack, the lower parts of the country could be flooded to make the area impassible. Genius thinking to make use of what you’ve got, Dutchies!

3. Willemstad, Inner City and Harbour, Curaçao

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 1997

Willemstad is a town on the Caribbean Island of Curaçao. Yes, you read that right; if you didn’t already know, some municipalities of the Netherlands are located in the Caribbean Sea! 😎

Colourful buildings in the historic city centre of Willemstad. Image: SimonDannhauer/Depositphotos

Willemstad, a cute and colourful port town, is where the Dutch established a trading settlement. The site has become a symbol of a growing multicultural community within the Netherlands.

4. The Windmills at Kinderdijk

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 1997

In South Holland, the Windmills of Kinderdijk-Elshout is a charming Dutch mill network and a famous man-made landscape built between 1738 and 1740. The area is constructed similarly to the Defence Line of Amsterdam, with polders, embankments and dikes.

Windmills at Kinderdijk. Image: Tarod/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

It has 19 drainage mills, three pumping stations, two discharge sluices and two Water Board Assembly Houses, which work for the drainage of the land. The windmills essentially keep water out of the polder.

The technology of handling water

Maybe not the most exciting sub-header you’ve ever seen, but this is a vital part of the history of the Netherlands. The Dutch made a huge contribution to this type of technology, and these historic windmills can be seen as a way of paying homage to that (in addition to them being a pretty sight).

5. The D.F. Wouda Steam Pumping Station

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 1998

Another celebration of technology! They weren’t kidding when they said the Netherlands was the land of water. This World Heritage Site is a steam-powered pumping station, which pumps excess water out of Friesland.

It is the largest station of its kind that’s still in use, which is pretty impressive considering it opened in 1920. It now runs on heavy fuel oil and can pump up to 4,000 cubic meters of water per minute!

The Woudagemaal is located in a busy seaside town called Lemmer. There’s a visitor entrance that provides you with all the site’s history, an interactive museum experience that the kids will love, and regular tours.

6. The Beemster Polder

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 1999

Since the 17th century, the Beemster Polder, a beautiful green expanse in North Holland, has been incredibly well-preserved. The whole place used to be mostly water — a lake.

Now, thanks to ingenious and intricate planning, it’s an agricultural landscape made up of fields, roads, canals, dikes, and settlements. Middenbeemster, a little town in the countryside with horses, moats, a drawbridge, and a central market square, is sure to be a lovely outing in the summer.

7. Rietveld Schröder House

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 2000

Rietveld Schröderhuis, located in Utrecht, is an outstanding piece of architecture designed in 1924 by Gerrit Reitveld. It was built at the request of Truus Schröder-Schräder, whose husband had recently died.

The house has a speaking tube that lets you talk to visitors at the door without going downstairs! Image: Basvb/Wikimedia Commons/ CC3.0

Schröder played an important role in the design process because she knew she wanted it to be simple, spacious, and free. She asked for it to be designed without walls to not constrain her or hide the truth of her emotional life with her three children.

She wanted fluidity and a connection between the inside and outside to mirror their new commitment to openness.

Mrs Schröder lived in the house until she died in 1985. The house was restored by Bertus Mulder and is now a museum where you can find out more about her life and the Dutch artistic movement De Stijl, of which the Rietveld Schröder House is an embodiment.

8. Wadden Sea

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 2009

The Wadden Sea is an intertidal zone of the North Sea, which means that the area is above water at low tide and underwater at high tide.

Why is a ‘seashore’ on this list? It may be a relatively shallow body of water with tidal flats and wetlands. Still, it is one of the largest unbroken intertidal sand and mudflats systems in the world — and is ridiculously biologically diverse. 🔬 As well as all the plants and fishies, it’s home to the harbour seal, grey seal, and harbour porpoise.

The beautiful Waddenzee. Image: Ollicze/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

The Dutch part of the Waddenzee belongs to North Holland, Friesland, and Groningen. It has tidal channels, sandy shoals, sea-grass meadows, mussel beds, sandbars, mudflats, salt marshes, estuaries, beaches, and dunes.

9. The Canals of Amsterdam

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 2010

This refers to the historical Canal Ring built in the 17th century. The four main canals are Herengracht, Prinsengracht, Keizersgracht, and the Singel. The surrounding areas form the Amsterdam Canal District (Grachtengordel). These canal belts eventually lead into the Amstel river.

Why not experience this historical, cultural, and romantic part of the city by booking a boat? From fancy culinary cruises to wading the waters DIY style with a paddleboard, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this World Heritage Site.

A gorgeous view of the Keizersgracht at dusk. Image: Massimo Catarinella/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

10. Van Nelle Factory

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 2014

Located on the Schie in Rotterdam is the former Van Nelle Factory (Van Nellefabriek). The architecture of these buildings depicts a Russian Constructivist influence.

“A poem in steel and glass”

In 2015, the Van Nelle Factory topped the list of The 25 Most Beautiful Factories in the World. Le Corbusier, one of the pioneers of modern architecture, said the building was “the most beautiful spectacle of the modern age” in 1932. Before that, Howard Robertson declared it “a poem in steel and glass” in 1930.

11. Colonies of Benevolence

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 2021

The Netherlands has recently gained some new World Heritage Sites. Coming in at number 11 are the transnational Colonies of Benevolence. There are three settlements in the Netherlands: Frederiksoord, Wilhelminaoord, and Veenhuizen in Drenthe, and Wortel in Belgium — just south of the Dutch border.

READ MORE | Colonies of Benevolence in the Netherlands added as a World Heritage Site (finally!)

The government set up the colonies in 1818 to combat poverty among the population. Poverty-stricken families, beggars, and homeless people from the cities could go and work in the Colonies. They were given their own homes and a section of land to learn to support themselves, and parents sent their children to school.

12. The New Dutch Waterline

World Heritage Site in the Netherlands since 2021

Remember the Defense Line of Amsterdam that we mentioned earlier? Yup, the New Dutch Waterline is an extension of that. It’s the largest national monument and defence network in the Netherlands.

Dating back to 1815, this historical line of defence includes embankments, locks, canals and bunkers. They come together to form an ingenious system designed to protect the Netherlands from enemy troops during wartime.

The system was designed to flood large land areas if enemy troops quickly approached. The line is 220 kilometres long and runs like a green ribbon through four provinces.

READ MORE | Provinces in the Netherlands: the easy guide

The Netherlands has a rich history and beautiful sites to see — take advantage of your time here and visit these historical places!

Which one of the World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2018 and was updated for your reading pleasure in March 2022.