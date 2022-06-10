CultureFeaturedLifestyle

Dutch TrainTok? This TikToker shames people running to catch Dutch trains

No one is safe

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem

Pas op Nederlanders! Someone has gained popularity on TikTok by capturing videos of people in the Netherlands running to catch Dutch trains — and guess what? You might just be on one of them.

TikTok has been mankind’s most addictive digital drug these days. You can watch creative edits of characters from your favourite television series on repeat or Brittany Broski being an iconic meme for three minutes straight.

READ MORE | Thirst traps of Dutch politicians? Yup, they’re a thing

However, the last thing that you’d probably expect to see on your “for you page” is a video of yourself running to catch an NS train with over a million views on it. Say what? 🤨

What’s this? Dutch TrainTok?

It all started with a TikTok user, @ns.sprinters, and the whimsical idea to film people in some of the 400 NS train stations that the Netherlands boasts.

And it’s safe to say that the Dutch TikTok community is eating @ns.sprinters’ content up. 

With 64,500 TikTok followers and videos amassing as much as 1.7 million views, there’s certainly a market for watching people have a bad day at the station. 

But what’s all the roddel (gossip) about really? Take a look for yourself!

Sprinting for NS Sprinters

The first victim of this TikTok account takes after the sprint king of the Olympics! 

@ns.sprinters Usian bolt van Nederland 🇳🇱 #nssprinters #fy #foryou #viraal #viral #NS ♬ Als Je Bij Me Blijft (feat. Cristian D, Bilal Wahib, Ronnie Flex & Boef) – $hirak

We’ve got a Dutch Usain Bolt on our hands.

@ns.sprinters Rennen naar Ibiza! #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #NS #fail #trein #rennen #sprinters #sprinter ♬ Ibiza – Chorus – Bilal Wahib

Oma has got some serious running skills. 😄

@ns.sprinters Hij heeft em gehaald, sprinters doorsturen is altijd welkom! #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #viral #NS #sprinter #trein #rennen #fail ♬ Mooie Dag – Jayh

Lekker rennen, heh?” 

@ns.sprinters Lekker die trap op! #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #viral #NS ♬ Hupsakee! – Kinderen voor Kinderen

Get a load of this guy sprinting up the stairs in Den Bosch. Tarzan in the flesh!

@ns.sprinters Zieke slalom tijdens het sprinten!!! #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #viral #NS #slalom ♬ 03:45 – M1KEGICAL

Goeie techniek…“Slalom” (zigzag) style. 

@ns.sprinters 2022 in sprinten!! #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #viral #NS ♬ Not into you CCB remix – Charlie Curtis-Beard

OMG! @ns.sprinters is even in Den Haag Centraal! No city is safe.

@ns.sprinters Snelle Jongen Dunne Jasje💨 #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #viral #NS ♬ origineel geluid – emma

Run, Forrest! Run! 🎬

@ns.sprinters Lekker sprintje hoor #nssprinters #fy #foryou #fyp #viraal #viral #NS ♬ SOS – Berend & Emile op tiktok &lt3

She’s a runner, she’s a track star 🎶

A new fear unlocked

People are bonding in the videos’ comment sections over their mutual fear of @ns.sprinters coming to film in their local station.

READ MORE | This American TikToker is sharing hella accurate truths about dating in the Netherlands (and more!)

I guess this TikTok user should receive some brownie points for the effort they put into catching travellers in their most chaotic moments — but how easy is it for them to really find you? 

Well, let’s ease your fears and do a quick rundown shall we?

The Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) runs about 5,000 scheduled domestic trains to hundreds of central stations in the country, and serves more than 1 million passengers every day.

This means that there’s a higher likelihood of your bike getting stolen five nights in a row than there is of you getting caught on this terrific yet terrifying TikTok account. 

The lesson? Keep your eyes peeled

The next time you find yourself running in a train, tram, or bus station in the Netherlands, just keep an eye out for the Dutch boogeyman that is now known as @ns.sprinters.

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself — and also whoever’s behind this TikTok account. Now we have that too. 😒

Could you have gone your whole life without knowing this? Yes, but now you do. Let us know what you think about it in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous articleWorld’s first solar car launched by Dutch startup (with a sky-high price)
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

The 19 biggest differences between Germany and the Netherlands

Germany and the Netherlands are (really) old neighbours.  They share historical ties, a love for beer, loads of blond hair between...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Entertainment

Schiphol leaves Brits stranded in the Netherlands — so they use bikes to get home

Thanks to the giant mess that Schiphol is at the moment, an adventurous journey home is no longer reserved for...
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -
Buying

Set up your Dutch mortgage quick, easy, and online (no Dutch required!)

As an international in the Netherlands, you’ll find that the Dutch housing market is not without its challenges. That being...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

The 19 biggest differences between Germany and the Netherlands

Germany and the Netherlands are (really) old neighbours.  They share historical ties, a love for beer, loads of blond hair between...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

World’s first solar car launched by Dutch startup (with a sky-high price)

Juni Moltubak - 0
A car that runs on solar power?! It almost sounds too good to be true, but Dutch startup, Lightyear, has made the impossible possible with...

Fake firearm strands hundreds of passengers at Eindhoven airport

Gaelle Salem - 0
Cancelled flights, long lines, and heavy crowds. Sound familiar? Well, Schiphol isn’t the only airport suffering after Eindhoven airport closed its terminal yesterday after...

No trains between Amsterdam and London for years (until 2028?!)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Amsterdam Central Station will undergo extended reconstruction to accommodate more passengers — but this could be a huge problem for the Eurostar connection between...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X