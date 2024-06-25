This Dutch provider will halve your mobile phone bill: here’s how

Offering flexible data bundles and award-winning reliability for super low prices, Simyo is one of the best mobile data providers in the Netherlands for internationals on a budget.

Despite its rolling tulip fields, Instagrammable cities, and delicious stroopwafels, a major downside of living in the Netherlands is the fact that things can get ridiculously expensive.

Mobile data subscriptions are no exception, but there’s a silver lining to all of this: a budget service provider making waves for its rock-solid connectivity and handy list of features.

Meet Simyo: the provider combining affordability with great service

When it comes to Dutch mobile data providers that offer the best bang for your buck, Simyo’s wide selection of SIM-only or prepaid plans with eSIM capabilities has made it an excellent alternative to bigger players like Vodafone and Odido.

With a slogan about affordability and a range of packages to back their message up, you know you’re in for some good deals. Image: Depositphotos

And the cherry on top? Simyo has been voted the best mobile provider over 30 times by the Consumentenbond (Dutch Consumers’ Association), so you can rest assured that you’re getting quality without the big bucks. 😉

1. Stay on budget with powerful, yet accessible data plans

As anyone who’s been to a Dutch supermarket in the past few years can attest, living in the Netherlands is hellishly expensive. (Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the world’s most expensive countries to live in! 🥲)

So what’s an international to do, when they desperately need a mobile data connection but don’t want to bleed money for it?

Enter… Simyo.

With packages starting at €7 — and chock full of features like unlimited texting/calling and eSIM capabilities — this Dutch provider is solid proof that data plans don’t need to be expensive to get the job done.

2. No unnecessary commitments or costs: pay for what you need

When it comes to selling products to the discount-savvy Dutch, transparency is king.

Thankfully, with Simyo’s budget-conscious data plans, internationals on the hunt for a mobile data subscription can also get a slice of that thrifty pie.

In contrast to major data providers like Odido, who only offer one- or two-year SIM-only contracts, Simyo allows customers the freedom to purchase monthly SIM-only contracts.

This means that you needn’t be tied to one mobile data package or provider for longer than you’d like to be — saving you the costs of paying for a subscription you’re not 100% satisfied with.

Call, text, and surf to your heart’s content — secure in the knowledge you’re not overpaying for your mobile data package. Image: Freepik

And, whilst we’re on the subject of customer satisfaction, I also appreciate that Simyo’s policies are laid out as clear as day.

For example, whilst out-of-bundle data costs can be pricey, there’s sufficient information on the website (and in the alerts you receive when your bundle is running out!) to enable you to take action before the bill hits your wallet.

3. Enjoy access to KPN’s extensive and blazing-fast network — for a fraction of the cost

In the world of mobile data, KPN is an absolute powerhouse that blends comprehensive coverage with lightning-quick network speeds.

However, as a once long-term KPN user, the one major downside to all of this has to be the cost involved — you can expect to pay anywhere from €15 to a whopping €35 per month for a SIM-only plan.

If that sounds a bit too pricey for comfort, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Simyo uses the same network as KPN (their parent company), but offers practical SIM-only plans for as low as €7. 💸

In other words, you get access to the network that internet speed-test heavyweights Ookla have rated the fastest in the Netherlands several years running, for around half or one-fifth of the price! (And even DOUBLE the data with a Simyo Compleet package, if you’ve got KPN internet at home.)

4. Choose mobile plans that are every bit as flexible as you are

Whether you’re a student on a budget or a thrifty expat, your perfect SIM will likely depend on a list of requirements tailored to your needs.

In my case, I’m very budget-conscious and want the freedom to manually select my data/calling/texting bundles for the upcoming month.

Perhaps you’d like slightly more commitment instead? You’ve got the choice to hop on board a 12-month SIM-only plan — and save a few euros in your piggy bank, too!

Whether you’re an avid Spotify user or just want the calling/texting basics, Simyo probably has a plan that’s right up your alley! Image: Freepik

Good to know: SIM-only refers to a mobile data subscription, for which you commit to a monthly or yearly plan with a certain amount of data, call time, and messages. With a prepaid plan, on the other hand, you are only billed for the prepaid credit that you purchase. This prepaid credit is usually a set amount of mobile data, call time, and messages — which you can adjust whenever you renew your prepaid credit.

But Simyo’s flexibility isn’t limited to the length of their data subscriptions, either. When compiling your ideal data plan, you can also choose options for unlimited calling, double data packages, and even unlimited data (with a capped speed of 128k/bits).

5. Forget roaming fees: surf hassle-free with eSIMs

Another area where Simyo really shines is in its ease of access: with an eSIM, you needn’t wait until you’ve opened a Dutch bank account in order to buy a SIM card. (Nor do you need a phone with dual SIM functionality, if you’re purchasing an eSIM.)

The entire process — purchasing an eSIM, installing it, and activating it — can be completed entirely online. And the best part? You don’t have to wait for your SIM card to be delivered!

Oh, and if the delicious beers in Belgium and Germany start calling your name once you’ve landed in the Netherlands, your weekend trip across the border won’t cost you a cent in roaming fees. 🍻

How is this possible? Well, thanks to Europe’s Roam Like at Home policy, anyone with an EU mobile data plan pays a domestic rate for all their data usage, calls, and messages across all 29 EU and EEA countries.

In other words, irrespective of where you choose to travel in Europe, the price of your Simyo subscription will stay the same. Wat leuk!

Have you ever tried out one of Simyo’s packages? Tell us all about your experience in the comments below!