“Dutch only” housing ads: Are they even legal?

It's definitely rude...but is it allowed? 🧐

NewsPolitics & Society
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Last updated
2 minute read
sad-woman-with-suitcase
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/240802078/stock-photo-sad-woman-sitting-scattered-clothes.html

As any room-hunting student knows, the Dutch housing market has its own vocabulary. It comprises lots of phrases, some quite obscure, such as “excl. G/W/E”, and others painfully clear — such as “no internationals”.

As the years go by and the student housing crisis rages on, discrimination against international students remains a big problem in the Netherlands, reports the Volkskrant.

How bad is it?

Around two-thirds of the Facebook ads for student housing in the Netherlands explicitly exclude internationals, David Bekkering of reporting centre Discriminatie.nl tells the Volkskrant.

This is “inhospitable, rude and xenophobic,” says Bekkering — and yet, it keeps happening. And what’s worse is, the discrimination is mostly enacted by fellow students.

The housing crisis rages on

This situation is part of a larger problem, the Dutch student housing crisis.

group-of-students-studying-together-at-a-university-library-in-the-netherlands
A large contributor to the growing crisis is the skyrocketing demand for student housing. Image: Freepik

The demand for student housing keeps rising, mostly due to the fact that the number of students in the Netherlands is also steadily increasing.

READ MORE | 11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that makes us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

More and more Dutch people are entering higher education, but the number of international students is also growing. Currently, international students total around 128,000, and that figure is expected to keep growing by 3.2% every year.

The housing market, however, struggles to keep up: last year there was a shortage of around 23,000 houses.

“Dutch only”

With such a severe shortage, students who post ads looking for roommates are immediately flooded by dozens of messages — inevitably, this leads to a heavy selection criteria.

This often means internationals, especially the ones who don’t speak Dutch, are the first category to be excluded.

READ MORE | ‘No internationals’: A tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market

Dutch students who operate this selection usually cite language as their motive: they’re not afraid of cultural differences. and are fluent in English. However, for the sake of the house’s harmony, they don’t want to speak it at home.

While this is understandable on a case-to-case basis, when it becomes a larger phenomenon, it turns into systematic discrimination — cue the thousands of “DUTCH ONLY” disclaimers at the top of Facebook ads.

Is it even legal?

You might wonder if this kind of discrimination is legal. Well… it’s a grey area.

Young-man-holds-protest-sign-saying-where-can-i-sleep-in-dutch-to-protest-the-housing-crisis
Student holding a sign saying “Where can I sleep?” in Dutch, to protest the housing crisis. Image: Depositphotos

Legally, a landlord can’t really exclude people based on nationality. Landlords are subjected to all kinds of laws, as also recently reinforced by the 2023 “Good Landlord Act“.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #130: Charge hundreds of euros to live in a broom closet

However, the selection of new tenants is often not the landlord’s decision: usually, it is up to the current tenants to choose a new roommate. And this choice, in turn, is not bound by formal regulations.

So, what’s the solution?

Legally, this issue is a headache.

While services like Discriminatie.nl exist, several legal loopholes apply to this particular form of discrimination.

Even worse? Very few internationals even know about these services or try to reach out.

As for the government, the main approach so far has been to try and reduce the number of international students, for instance, by cutting down on English-taught programmes.

Whether this will work, or even be beneficial to the country, remains to be seen.

Have you been affected by the Dutch student housing crisis? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The Dutch food dream: 13 unmissable dishes in the Netherlands
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

1 COMMENT

  1. The article doesn’t actually answer the question. It does not comment further on the law or lack there of of further laws addressing discrimination. Instead, it ends up in a speculation. What is the point of writing an article if no information or commentary is provided?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Crime

This Dutch city just issued its first-ever jail sentence for street sexual harassment

A Utrecht court has just seen its first-ever trials for street sexual harassment — and, with one aggressor even landing...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

The Dutch food dream: 13 unmissable dishes in the Netherlands

Snehal  - 46
Om, nom, nom — that's the perpetual background score to my day. So naturally, when I arrived in the Netherlands, my first thought was:...

This Dutch city just issued its first-ever jail sentence for street sexual harassment

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
A Utrecht court has just seen its first-ever trials for street sexual harassment — and, with one aggressor even landing a two-day prison sentence,...

The Dutch integration (inburgering) exam: the ultimate 2024 guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 3
If you need to take the Dutch inburgering (integration) exams, congrats! You’re about to go on a whirlwind adventure.  But fear not, young Dutchie-to-be: the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.