With Simyo’s snazzy new international data bundles, you can wave doei to scary roaming charges and hoi to affordable, stress-free connectivity while abroad.

Sure, the EU has its handy “roam like at home” policy, but travelling outside of the EU can get very expensive very quickly. Before you know it, your mobile bill could get even scarier than the thought of taking a red-eye flight next to a screaming baby.

Luckily, Simyo has a little something up their sleeve to keep those costs manageable. Let’s dive in! 👇

Simyo: Why this provider is SIMply the best

Not only was Simyo voted the best mobile provider in 2025 by the Dutch Consumer’s Association, but they’ve also racked up a truly impressive 35 awards in their trophy cabinet.

While they’re marketed as a “budget” provider, they consistently outcompete the Netherlands’ biggest providers in terms of quality, reliability, and customer service.

Plus, their plans run on the highly awarded KPN network, giving you access to one of the strongest and most reliable signals in the country — for a fraction of the cost of a standard KPN plan.

Premium network access for a discounted price? Sign us right up! Image: Freepik

As internationals ourselves, we’re also big fans of the fact that Simyo offers their SIM-only plans in eSIM format.

This gives us the freedom to purchase a plan (including an international bundle) within minutes. There’s no need to set foot in a brick-and-mortar store or stress about needing a SIM card thirty minutes before your flight.

From the US to Egypt, Simyo now covers these countries

Reflecting their diverse customer base, Simyo’s expanded their coverage to include data bundles for several non-EU countries.

While these bundles vary in terms of data and price, most offer you around 10-20GB for €20-35, with coverage for up to 31 days. They may not offer unlimited data, but they’re significantly cheaper than activating data roaming on your Dutch SIM card.

So, whether you’re heading to visit family in Turkey, going on a business trip to the US, or exploring the wilds of South Africa, Simyo has a plan for you.

Here’s the current list of destinations where you can activate an international data bundle:

Canada,

the Caribbean Netherlands,

Egypt,

Indonesia,

Morocco,

Serbia,

Singapore,

Thailand,

Turkey,

the United States,

and South Africa.

The only catch is that you’ll need to be a Simyo SIM-only user to apply for these bundles. (Sorry, prepaid users!)

Are the bundles worth it? Let’s talk price and value

If you’re travelling home from the Netherlands and don’t want to swap out your Dutch SIM card for a local one, Simyo offers you a great alternative in their international data bundles.

These bundles can be purchased as add-ons to your SIM-only plan. As they’re factored into your bill at the end of the month, you needn’t worry about paying the costs upfront or while you’re on the road.

Whether you’re touring the wilds of South Africa or the beaches of Indonesia, these eSIMs are a handy travel companion. Image: Freepik

And, even better? Simyo’s data bundles might even be cheaper than certain travel eSIMs.

Take Simyo’s Canadian data bundle, for example. A 31-day bundle offers you 10-20 GB of data for around €25 to €35, which is a far cry from the €85 to €90 that some travel eSIMs cost for a similar number of days.

However, if you’re a heavy data user, you might find Simyo’s data limits a little underwhelming. There’s no unlimited data option, and the number of GBs in each package tends to vary depending on which location you choose.

Here’s how to activate your foreign data bundle

We aren’t tech wizards over here at DutchReview, so we really appreciated the sheer simplicity of it. There were no fussy email downloads, no QR codes, and no multi-page list of instructions to read through.

All you really need to do to activate one of Simyo’s data bundles is:

Check Simyo’s website to see if there’s an international bundle available for your destination,

Choose the amount of GBs you want for your trip,

Send an SMS with an activation code to 1330 , and

, and Enjoy your data, stress-free!

And, if the data in your bundle is running out, it’s simply a question of texting a short activation code to 1330 and… boom, more data.

So, should I try Simyo’s bundles on my next trip?

As a workplace full of internationals, we found these bundles a great alternative to travel eSIMs.

While they’re especially handy for existing Simyo users with family outside the EU, the ease of sign-up and activation means they’re also a solid option for internationals who want to switch to an expat-friendly provider.

Combining excellent service with wallet-friendly prices and features tailor-made for internationals, these bundles are a stellar alternative to regular travel eSIMs. Image: Freepik

In our opinion, if you’re only away for a week and can live off your family’s WiFi connection, getting one of these bundles may be a waste of money.

However, if you’re travelling the world for a few weeks and want to avoid the hassle of juggling multiple SIM cards, Simyo’s bundles are an excellent choice.

Would you try one of Simyo’s international data bundles on your next trip home? Share your thoughts in the comments below!