7 things you didn’t know you should insure in your Dutch home

Moving into a new home in the Netherlands is a new start that comes with lots of excitement, but also some hurdles. While you’re busy signing contracts and puzzling over utility bills, one thing often flies under the radar: just how much your stuff is actually worth.

Replacing your belongings after a fire, flood, or break-in can cost thousands of euros, even if you think you don’t own that much.

That’s where inboedelverzekering (home contents insurance) comes in. It’s surprisingly affordable, but it can save you lots of tears (and, most importantly, cash) if disaster strikes.

Here are seven things you should think about insuring in your Dutch home.

Not sure where to begin the search for your perfect home contents insurance? Check out Univé. Their inboedelverzekering provides comprehensive coverage for your household belongings, and even lets you customise your coverage with optional add-ons. Starting from just €10 per month, it’s a smart way to protect your stuff.

1. Your bike (yes, even when parked outside)

Living in the Netherlands means a big piece of metal is now one of your most prized possessions, a.k.a. your fiets (bike). But you’re not the only one who appreciates your bike; thieves do too. So, what can you do? Insure your bike.

In the Netherlands, many inboedelverzekering policies cover your bike if it’s stolen from inside your home or shed (yes, it happens.).

If, on top of that, you want to be protected against theft from the street, you should consider getting a policy that includes outdoor coverage, or a separate bicycle insurance.

2. Your expensive electronics

You don’t have to be a tech-junkie for your electronics to make up a pricey part of your belongings in the Netherlands. Between your laptop, smartphone and flat screen TV, you’ve probably poured thousands of euros into your electronics — so let’s make sure they’re insured.

Trust me, you’ll want those electronics replaced ASAP. Image: Depositphotos

In the Netherlands, most home contents insurance policies cover electronics in the event of fire, water damage, or theft.

Some even offer additional coverage for accidental damage, like if you drop your phone in the toilet or pour coffee over your laptop (oeps).

3. Your furniture (it was more expensive than you remember)

That second-hand IKEA sofa? The designer dining chairs you bought during a moment of weakness? Your bed frame and mattress? The value of all the furniture in your home quickly adds up.

READ MORE | Is home contents insurance mandatory in the Netherlands?

And while this cost often seems very once-and-done, having to replace all your furniture at once is a very pricey affair. This could happen in case of a fire or flood, for example, so it’s a great idea to have your furniture insured under home contents insurance.

4. Your kitchen appliances

​​Whether you own your home or rent, chances are your kitchen is home to more than just a kettle and a crusty frying pan.

Your toaster, coffee machine, blender, and that high-tech rice cooker you have stored somewhere in the back of your cupboard? These small appliances easily fly under the radar, until they have to be replaced. Luckily, home contents insurance covers these kinds of gadgets.

Of course, as a homeowner, you also have to think about the big appliances, like your fridge, oven, stovetop, and dishwasher. These usually fall under opstalverzekering (building insurance), which covers the permanent parts of your home.

With premiums starting at around €10 a month, Univé’s home contents insurance is an affordable way to get that extra peace of mind. Not only do you get top-notch protection and flexible add-ons, but you can even get extra discounts if you bundle it with other Univé insurances.

5. Your jewellery and watches (even if it’s “just” sentimental value)

Even if the monetary value of your jewellery isn’t sky-high, the emotional toll of losing a cherished item can be brutal. While home contents insurance won’t bring back the memories, it can at least help you replace or repair what’s lost.

Protect what you love. Image: Depositphotos

Most standard insurance policies cover theft, fire, and water damage, from your grandma’s gold necklace to that sleek new smartwatch. However, it’s important to know that many policies will only cover the costs up to a certain amount (often around €2,500).

If you own anything pricier than that, you’ll need to declare it separately to make sure it’s fully covered. Just let your insurer know, and be ready to show a receipt or valuation.

6. Your clothing and shoes (especially if you have expensive taste)

If you’ve ever splurged on a winter jacket or own more than one pair of leather shoes, it’s time to start thinking about getting insurance for your wardrobe.

Fire, flood, or even mould (especially in those damp Dutch homes) can quickly ruin clothing. If this ever happens to you, a solid home contents policy ensures that you won’t be stuck rebuilding your closet from scratch.

7. Your art, musical instruments, and sports equipment

Got a violin? A mountain bike? Or a nice painting you treated yourself to? These kinds of personal items don’t always get the attention they deserve… until something happens to them.

Instruments are expensive; protect them. Image: Freepik

Whether you just have lots of hobbies or you’re a semi-pro, these belongings can carry more value than you realise.

Most inboedelverzekeringen will cover them, but if you’ve got high-end equipment — like a professional racing bike, a grand piano, or rare artwork — you might need to take out extra coverage or declare them separately to make sure they’re fully insured.

Why home contents insurance matters

Now that you know what to insure, let’s talk about why it’s worth doing so.

Home contents insurance covers the things you’ve bought to live your daily life. If they’re damaged or lost due to fire, theft, water damage, or even storm damage, this insurance helps you replace or repair them.

READ MORE | What does home contents insurance cover in the Netherlands?

These risks are more common than many people think, especially in older buildings or apartments with shared infrastructure. Without coverage, replacing everything out of pocket can become very expensive very quickly.

Luckily, inboedelverzekering is usually quite affordable, often costing just a few euros per month. Many insurers also offer the option to bundle it with liability insurance (aansprakelijkheidsverzekering), which covers you if you accidentally cause damage to someone else’s property.

Do you have home contents insurance in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments.