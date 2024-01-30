A major explosion in Rotterdam has left two people injured, three presumed dead, and 44 homes destroyed. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but the damage is serious.

The explosion occurred last night in a car garage in Schammenkamp, Rotterdam and was so great that the car was blown from the garage into the street.

A devastating fire then broke out.

Injured and feared dead

Two people living above the car garage were injured, one seriously.

“An injured person was immediately brought outside by neighbours and taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a spokesperson for the safety region tells the NOS.

One resident tells RTL Nieuws how the explosion caused his neighbour (and the couch he was sitting on) to fall through the ceiling.

The spokesperson also tells the NOS that three people are missing following the explosion and fire. These people are now presumed dead.

Homes damaged and uninhabitable

While the fire has been extinguished, it is not yet safe to enter the building and search for the missing people. The fire brigade is waiting to search through the rubble for the victims.

A whopping 44 homes have been left with damage so great that it’s not possible for the residents to return.

These people have been given temporary housing in hotels or with family members.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮