FeaturedFeatured EventsLiving in the Netherlands

Want to learn how to swear the Dutch way? This event is for you

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Powered byKoentact

We came, we tried, we failed — to learn Dutch. 😅 Until now! Koentact is having an Open Day on February 22, and their excellent teaching will get you from *cries in English* to *swears in Dutch* in no time!

Especially because Koentact is all about learning Dutch the fun way. (Yes, that’s possible. 😉) So, no grammar books or tiring out your brains and bottoms for hours on end in dull classrooms.

Instead, think: ✅ actually talking to locals, ✅ touring the city, and ✅ getting out of the classroom and diving straight into Dutch culture. Echt waar!

Curious? Read on and find out all about Koentact’s February Open Day! 👇🏻

So, what’s the deal?

Koentact is an Amsterdam-based Dutch language school (if you haven’t figured that out yet) with an interactive and all-around fun approach to learning Dutch.

On February 22 from 6:45 PM to 9 PM, they will open their doors to everyone who’s eager to dive into the intricacies of this guttural language.

During their Open Day event, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • attend a free trial lesson for beginners,
  • have your Dutch level assessed by professionals,
  • meet the teachers,
  • learn all about Koentact and their philosophy.
Koentact students striking a pose during class. (What exactly is going on? We’re not sure. But it looks like fun!) Image: Koentact/Supplied

Koentact has a stunning, centrally located teaching location at Da Costastraat 36 in Amsterdam.

👇🏻 How do I sign up?

Easy! All you need to do is go to Koentact’s website and fill in the online form to indicate your contact details, your level of Dutch, and any questions you have. Geen probleem. Here’s a quick overview of the most important stuff:

When: February 22, 6:45 PM to 9 PM
Where: Da Costastraat 36, Amsterdam
Costs: €0
How to register: Fill in the registration form on their website.

What makes Koentact different?

Koentact has an out-of-the-classroom approach to learning Dutch. What does that mean? Well, instead of reading about Lisa scanning the menu at a Dutch restaurant, you will just go to a restaurant yourself and do the same. Lekker, zeg!

You’re also being pushed to actually talk to Dutchies on the street, instead of just speaking to your teacher who will talk extra slowly just for you. 😉

Eeen biertje, twee biertjes, drie bie…learning Dutch is just so hard. Image: Koentact/Supplied

Bonus: Where else would you learn Dutch swear words other than outside of the classroom? We promise you won’t find any in that Nederlands voor beginners book of yours. 📚

Will you be attending Koentact’s Open Day this February? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Koentact/Supplied

Previous articleDutch Quirk #119: Make all their foreign friends try drop
Next articleIt’s just nuts: Jeff Bezos is dismantling a Rotterdam bridge for his yacht
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Crime

Two out of three women harassed on Dutch streets

In a survey covering the period between February to mid-April of 2021, with a group of 8000 participants, the shocking...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus is continuing to sweep across the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  Despite readily-available vaccinations...
DutchReview Crew -
Financial

11 of the best apps to have as an international in the Netherlands

Life in the Netherlands as an international is pretty great — but armed with these top apps it can be...
Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X