Weekly update: Infections in the Netherlands are finally dropping, so is the positivity rate

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
woman-waiting-for-train-wearing-mask
Image: macniak/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/427416434/stock-photo-adult-woman-at-train-station.html

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 8 to February 15. The number of hospitalisations has decreased as the number of deaths has gone up.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 493,055 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant decrease compared to last week’s report of 824,301 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has decreased, with 57.6% of people testing positive compared to 60.7% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications increased slightly compared to the past week. This week, 78 people passed away, compared to 54 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have both decreased. The past week saw 1,149 new admissions to the nursing ward and 88 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,393 patients and 118 patients respectively.

An ease in coronavirus restrictions is ‘onderweg’

For the past week, the Dutch government has been dabbling in the idea of easing current restrictions in the Netherlands.

Some of the restrictions in question are catering establishments’ opening hours, the work-from-home advice, the use of the corona pass (QR code) and the allowed number of home visitors. The leaks speculate that many restrictions could be dropped as soon as next Friday. 🥳 

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image: macniak/Depositphotos

Previous articleRecycling in the Netherlands: an international’s guide
Next articlePress conference: Dutch society almost back to normal, starting February 25
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Press conference: Dutch society almost back to normal, starting February 25

"The country will open up again," are the opening words of Health Minister Ernst Kuipers at tonight's press conference. What...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Press conference: Dutch society almost back to normal, starting February 25

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
"The country will open up again," are the opening words of Health Minister Ernst Kuipers at tonight's press conference. What does that mean? Dutch...

Weekly update: Infections in the Netherlands are finally dropping, so is the positivity rate

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 8 to February 15. The number of hospitalisations has decreased as the number of deaths has gone up. Over...

Recycling in the Netherlands: an international’s guide

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Chances are no one taught you about recycling and waste management in the Netherlands — and we don’t blame you!  Recycling and garbage disposal may...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X