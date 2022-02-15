Weekly update: Infections in the Netherlands are finally dropping, so is the positivity rate

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 8 to February 15. The number of hospitalisations has decreased as the number of deaths has gone up.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 493,055 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant decrease compared to last week’s report of 824,301 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has decreased, with 57.6% of people testing positive compared to 60.7% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications increased slightly compared to the past week. This week, 78 people passed away, compared to 54 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have both decreased. The past week saw 1,149 new admissions to the nursing ward and 88 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,393 patients and 118 patients respectively.

An ease in coronavirus restrictions is ‘onderweg’

For the past week, the Dutch government has been dabbling in the idea of easing current restrictions in the Netherlands.

Some of the restrictions in question are catering establishments’ opening hours, the work-from-home advice, the use of the corona pass (QR code) and the allowed number of home visitors. The leaks speculate that many restrictions could be dropped as soon as next Friday. 🥳

