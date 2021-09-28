Considering higher education? Talk to the world’s top MBA providers — completely free!

Looking to level up your career or finally go back to school to get that MBA you’ve been postponing for years?

Whether getting a Master of Business Administration has been a dream of yours ever since you finished undergrad or whether you’re stuck in a career slump and thinking about what to do next, the QS Virtual Connect MBA event can help you find what you’re looking for.

Through personalised meetings with admissions representatives at top business schools in the world, you’ll get the perfect opportunity to explore your options and find an MBA programme that best fits your needs.

How does this work?

This online event is completely free of charge (hurrah! 🥳) — all you need to do is register. After you’ve registered, the experts over at QS will review your profile and connect you to schools and programmes that best fit your career goals.

Then, on the day of the event — October 7 — you’ll receive the link to attend.

TIP: QS recommends preparing a couple of questions for the university admissions representatives beforehand. That way you can truly make the most out of your personalised meetings.

What schools will be there?

The list of participating business schools is extensive, so you really get to explore the best of the best. Here are just a few schools you’ll be able to chat with about their programmes and application processes:

Hult International Business School (US)

INSEAD (France)

Rotterdam School of Management (The Netherlands)

Maastricht School of Management (The Netherlands)

Antwerp Management School (Belgium)

Vlerick Business School (Belgium)

Copenhagen Business School (Denmark)

ESSEC Business School (France)

EU Business School (Switzerland)

IE Business School (Spain)

Warwick Business School (UK)

Thunderbird School of Global Management (US)

WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management (Germany)

There’s more

Next to getting information about top MBAs at top universities, you’ll be able to join a workshop on how to strengthen your MBA application — talk about killing two birds with one stone!

On top of that, you’ll also get unique access to a scholarship platform with $45,000 available to future students. Now that’s a chance you don’t want to miss!

There are limited spots available so make sure you register ASAP. Attendees will receive a €25 voucher for Bol.com. 🤩

Quick details: QS Virtual Connect Masters When: October 7, 6:30-9 PM

Where: Online on Zoom

How to register: At the QS website

Cost: €0

