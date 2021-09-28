Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus infections get down as we set out for the clubs

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from September 21 to September 28. The number of hospitalisations and deaths have decreased compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 11,760 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to last week’s report of 13,347 infections.

The coronavirus positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.5% compared to 8% from the previous week.

Deaths

A decrease occurred in the number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications. This week, 34 people passed away in comparison to 45 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have decreased this week. The same pattern is true for the number of admissions to the ICU. The past week saw 157 new admissions to the nursing ward and 56 new patients in the ICU. Compared to the previous week, which saw 287 and 66, respectively.

CoronaCheck app debut

This Saturday saw a large-scale debut of the CoronaCheck app which went generally smoothly. However, there were some disruptions due to the app crashing for some users as a result of cyber-attacks and a large number of users generating their QR codes on Saturday.

Wristbands instead of QR codes?

Pub-goers in Breda however probably had fewer app issues as the pub crawlers’ QR codes were scanned through the CoronaChek app upon first entry to a pub, then they received cool wristbands in exchange which allowed them to enter any pub or catering establishment. Could this be the new way party in the Netherlands? We shall see.

Corona pass fines for Dutch businesses

After Saturday, the Dutch government announced that no immediate fines were imposed on businesses that don’t ask patrons for corona pass — but that’s only if they continue to fail to ask for it in the future. Businesses and establishments may be subject to a penalty as high as €10,000, or in extreme cases, be shut down.

Some CoronaCheck app users need to wait

Those who received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in an EU country other than the Netherlands, and their second shot at a GGD location in the Netherlands, cannot receive a QR code through the Dutch CoronaCheck app as of yet.

Similarly, people who test positive for coronavirus at a non-GGD location and are seeking a recovery certificate also cannot get the green tick through the app but should apply through a separate form.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

