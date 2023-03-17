Are those… intestines!? Truck filled with tons of offal spills its load across Dutch highway

A truck carrying offal lost its load on the A67 near Geldrop. The result? Intestines and other entrails raining onto poor unsuspecting cars — followed by a traffic jam.

According to the NOS, a truck with a trailer filled with about 10 tons of offal slammed its brakes before crashing into another truck during a traffic jam. This resulted in a very unpleasant waterfall of offal sloshing out of the truck’s trailer. 🤢

The highway between Asten and Leenderheide interchange, in the direction of Eindhoven, was closed for hours to remove all the spilled guts.

Wondering what offal is? Usually, it is the byproduct left over once butchers carve up their meat. It can be edible or inedible and consists of internal organs, skins and other membranes.

An unpleasant surprise

Jeroen Hendrikson didn’t have such a great drive home. He tells the NOS he was driving past when the accident happened and thought that stones were falling from the truck.

Ik reed er helaas net naast🥴 pic.twitter.com/u2U36u8OEI — JeroenH (@p911sc1978) March 16, 2023

Helaas pindakaas, it wasn’t stones.

“But then everything ended up on my car. When I turned on my windshield wipers, I saw that it was about blood and pieces of animal.”

We feel for you Jeroen, we really do.

