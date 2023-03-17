Are those… intestines!? Truck filled with tons of offal spills its load across Dutch highway

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
A truck carrying offal lost its load on the A67 near Geldrop. The result? Intestines and other entrails raining onto poor unsuspecting cars — followed by a traffic jam. 

According to the NOS, a truck with a trailer filled with about 10 tons of offal slammed its brakes before crashing into another truck during a traffic jam. This resulted in a very unpleasant waterfall of offal sloshing out of the truck’s trailer. 🤢

The highway between Asten and Leenderheide interchange, in the direction of Eindhoven, was closed for hours to remove all the spilled guts. 

Wondering what offal is? Usually, it is the byproduct left over once butchers carve up their meat. It can be edible or inedible and consists of internal organs, skins and other membranes.

Dutchman jailed after letting his 7-year-old drive a Ferrari at 225 km per hour

An unpleasant surprise

Jeroen Hendrikson didn’t have such a great drive home. He tells the NOS he was driving past when the accident happened and thought that stones were falling from the truck. 

Helaas pindakaas, it wasn’t stones. 

Fugitive couple drives against highway traffic with their toddler in the backseat in Limburg

“But then everything ended up on my car. When I turned on my windshield wipers, I saw that it was about blood and pieces of animal.”

We feel for you Jeroen, we really do.

On a scale of one to 10, how grossed out are you? Tell us in the comments below!

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

