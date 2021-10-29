The Netherlands gets a new royal: Amsterdam cinema Tuschinski

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Pathé Tuschinski in the centre of Amsterdam isn’t just your regular cinema but a true picture palace — and now it’s fittingly called ‘royal’. 👑

Yesterday, the 100-year-old cinema celebrated its centenary with the King’s Commissioner, who awarded it the predicate as a sign of Tuschinski’s history and prestige, reports the NOS. Quite the gift!

Crash course in royal etiquette

You may be wondering, when exactly is a company Koninklijk (royal)?

In the Netherlands, a company can be awarded the predicate if it’s at least 100-years old and has prestige in terms of its nature, size, and reliability.

In addition, it must hold a prominent place in its field — not just within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, but preferably also internationally. In short, the royal trifecta consists of history, grandeur, and fame. 💁‍♀️

Ultimately, if a company ticks all the regal boxes (and after a year of applications, processing, reviews, and some good old Dutch bureaucracy), it can be awarded the title after an anniversary by a multiple of 25 years. ✨

Royal Theater Tuschinski: the most beautiful cinema in the world

So, Pathé Tuschinski is now Royal Theater Tuschinski. However, when walking through the building’s unique architectural mix of Amsterdam School, Jugendstil, and Art Deco, you’ll be surprised it hasn’t been called so all along. 😍

The General Director of the Pathé cinema brand says he is “hugely proud” that Tuschinski is now a royal company. 

“We consider the award of the designation to be a fantastic tribute to the work of founder Abraham Tuschinski and to the decades-long commitment of all employees to safeguard Tuschinski’s ideas,” he continues.

Though perhaps the most prestigious, the royal title isn’t the only thing Theater Tuschinski has been awarded this year. In February, it was also named the most beautiful cinema in the world by Time Out Magazine.

Have you visited the Royal Theater Tuschinski? What do you think of its new regal name? Tell us in the comments below!

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

