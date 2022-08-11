Top! Amsterdam ranks as the 9th most liveable city in the world

tourists-in-amsterdam-shopping
Image: Depositphotos

When it comes to healthcare, education, and culture, the Dutch capital ranked among the top 10 most livable cities in the world — and are we surprised? Nee.

According to The Global Liveability Index 2022, Amsterdam managed to snag spot 9 in the top 10, moving all the way up from 21st place since last year.

The index gave to each city scores for stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education, and infrastructure. The rankings were then determined by the average of these combined scores.

CityRank
Vienna, Austria1
Copenhagen, Denmark2
Zurich, Switzerland3
Calgary, Canada3
Vancouver, Canada5
Geneva, Switzerland6
Frankfurt, Germany7
Toronto, Canada8
Amsterdam, The Netherlands9
Osaka, Japan10
Melbourne, Australia10

A majority of the top 10 cities are in Western Europe and Canada, save for Osaka and Melbourne.

Did Amsterdam really improve?

The Global Liveability Index also pointed out that Amsterdam made one of the biggest improvements in the ranking over the last year.

They attributed it to the move back to “normal life” after high COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of restrictions.

Likewise, Amsterdam ranked in the top 10 dream cities to work in — but some may say otherwise.

Plenty of international students were forced to drop out of their studies due to the lack of student accommodation, not to mention the housing shortage across the whole country.

Indeed, Amsterdam may be livable, but it’s proven to be a task and a half to move there.

What do you think of this year’s ranking? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Depositphotos
Previous articleMore baggage damage! Thousands of suitcases are still stranded at Schiphol
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

