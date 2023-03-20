Take a rain check on those plans: The Netherlands will be overcast all week

FeaturedNewsWeather
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
woman-with-umbrella-in-metro-going-up-in-rainy-weather-in-the-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/woman-going-out-city-while-it-rains_22429178.htm#query=raining%20umbrella&position=34&from_view=search&track=ais

For anyone hoping to start wearing their spring clothes this week, you may want to gently nudge the brakes, as the latest weather forecast predicts anything but fun in the sun! ☔️

Despite spring being on the horizon, there’ll be lots of clouds and rain showers across the country, according to Weeronline.nl.

Rain, rain, and more rain!

This morning’s forecast will give you a brief taste of the weather for the rest of the week, with lots of cloud cover and some light rain. The wind from the southwest is moderate but strong on the IJsselmeer. 

Translation: Spring starts tomorrow, but we don’t notice that much in the weather. There is little sun and it is changeable. No spring weather for the rest of the week either.

The rest of the day will be grey and cloudy, making us all want to stay inside and cuddle up with a cup of tea or hot chocolate. The chance of rain tonight will increase in the southwest of the country, with a minimum temperature of around 7 degrees Celsius. 

The rest of the week: no fun 

Need to set off early on Tuesday morning? You may want to take the wet conditions into account, as the rain may cause road delays for much of the country. Helaas pindakaas!

Luckily, we won’t need our rain jackets much that afternoon, as it will be largely dry throughout the Netherlands. In fact, for the lucky crowd in the west of the country, the sun might even make an appearance at the end of the afternoon. 🌞

READ MORE | Why does it rain so much in the Netherlands?

On Wednesday and Thursday, the rain will continue to bother us, as it moves from the northwest to the southeast of the country. 

Thursday, however, will see the weather in true Dutch style: unpredictable! The forecast has it all, from thunderstorms to a chance of hail to strong gusts of wind (and maybe even some sun).

Dying for a break from the wet weather during the latter half of the week? We’ve got bad news for you, as there’ll be little change on Friday or over the weekend. 😅

How are you preparing for this rainy weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #41: Call everything “gezellig.” All. The. Time.
Next article
Dutch energy suppliers are letting you set yearly contracts again: here’s what you should know
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands ranks fifth happiest country in the world (and we couldn’t be more proud)

Someone call Pharell Williams because we’re happy! The 2023 World Happiness Report finds that the land of bikes and canals...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

The Netherlands ranks fifth happiest country in the world (and we couldn’t be more proud)

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Someone call Pharell Williams because we’re happy! The 2023 World Happiness Report finds that the land of bikes and canals ranks as the fifth...

It’s time! Keukenhof 2023 will officially open its doors this week

Simone Jacobs - 0
Looking for something to do to celebrate the beginning of spring? Perfect timing! One of the Netherlands’ most exciting attractions, Keukenhof, will open its...

Dutch Quirk #46: Never close their curtains

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 3
It's happened to the best of us. You're walking along, innocently minding your own business, your eyes absent-mindedly turn towards a window and BAM...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.