Take a rain check on those plans: The Netherlands will be overcast all week

For anyone hoping to start wearing their spring clothes this week, you may want to gently nudge the brakes, as the latest weather forecast predicts anything but fun in the sun! ☔️

Despite spring being on the horizon, there’ll be lots of clouds and rain showers across the country, according to Weeronline.nl.

Rain, rain, and more rain!

This morning’s forecast will give you a brief taste of the weather for the rest of the week, with lots of cloud cover and some light rain. The wind from the southwest is moderate but strong on the IJsselmeer.

Morgen begint de lente, maar in het weer merken we daar niet zoveel van. Er is weinig zon en het is wisselvallig. Ook de rest van de week nog geen lenteweer. https://t.co/zj9Y4wCHao pic.twitter.com/VjIld06xnh — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) March 19, 2023 Translation: Spring starts tomorrow, but we don’t notice that much in the weather. There is little sun and it is changeable. No spring weather for the rest of the week either.

The rest of the day will be grey and cloudy, making us all want to stay inside and cuddle up with a cup of tea or hot chocolate. The chance of rain tonight will increase in the southwest of the country, with a minimum temperature of around 7 degrees Celsius.

The rest of the week: no fun

Need to set off early on Tuesday morning? You may want to take the wet conditions into account, as the rain may cause road delays for much of the country. Helaas pindakaas!

Luckily, we won’t need our rain jackets much that afternoon, as it will be largely dry throughout the Netherlands. In fact, for the lucky crowd in the west of the country, the sun might even make an appearance at the end of the afternoon. 🌞

On Wednesday and Thursday, the rain will continue to bother us, as it moves from the northwest to the southeast of the country.

Thursday, however, will see the weather in true Dutch style: unpredictable! The forecast has it all, from thunderstorms to a chance of hail to strong gusts of wind (and maybe even some sun).

Dying for a break from the wet weather during the latter half of the week? We’ve got bad news for you, as there’ll be little change on Friday or over the weekend. 😅

