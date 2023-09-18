Autumn is coming: code yellow announced in coastal provinces due to storms, thunder, and wind

September has taken a turn — the days of sunshine and heatwaves have blown over as wind, thunderstorms, and “unstable” weather will grip us from today onwards.

Despite the fact that Sunday was predicted to be sunny with a fairly high temperature, cloudy skies culminated in a hefty 30 millimetres of rain over both East Brabant and Limburg, Weerplaza reports.

This sneaky rainfall managed to rain on everyone else’s parade, too, creeping along to the northwest of the Netherlands.

A storm is brewing

While the air might still be warm, the “instability” of the atmosphere is likely to cause intense showers over the Netherlands — as well as thunder and strong winds.

What’s more, this could all materialise within a short period of time this afternoon. Better gird your loins and keep your paraplu (umbrella) at the ready. ☔️

⛈️ Een enorm complex met onweersbuien (MCS) is in ontwikkeling boven Frankrijk! Dit buiengebied trekt tweede helft van de nacht en morgenochtend over Nederland met lokaal 20-40 mm neerslag. De hoeveelheid #onweer rond die tijd is nog onzeker.. pic.twitter.com/v0iWYdiMnh — Wouter van Bernebeek (@StormchaserNL) September 17, 2023

Showers in France will probably spread across the Benelux and eventually expand to include the western half of our country especially.

By Tuesday, a significant portion of all European countries will be faced with this persistent precipitation.

Don’t throw caution to the wind

Also, brace yourself for some Autumn breezes. That is to say, it will be quite windy starting from tomorrow — particularly in coastal areas.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will see a strong southwest wind blow into coastal areas with a wind force of 7 — time for a cold yellow warning. 🟡

Although gusts of wind may blow in at a rate of 80 kilometres per hour at sea, inland provinces will most likely face moderate winds with a force of 4 to 5.

Meanwhile, the temperature is forecasted at a reasonable 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The clouds could have a silver lining; around September 24 to September 26, there appears to be an increase in the chance of warm weather conditions returning.

At least we have that to look forward to. ☀️

