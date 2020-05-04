On May 7th 1945, a large crowd gathered at the Dam Square in Amsterdam. But the event quickly turned into pandemonium.

The war was coming to a close after six long, bloody years.

Two days earlier (on May 5th, Liberation Day), the Germans had capitulated to the Allies in the Netherlands. But the western part of the Netherlands was still under German occupation until Allied forces could liberate them.

Canadian forces were expected on May 7, and thousands gathered together at the Dam square to welcome them. There was music, there was dancing, and of course, a sense of relief that years of hardship were coming to an end.

Joy turns to fright

In the meantime, soldiers from the navy of Nazi Germany were trapped inside the Groote Club.

Just then, two German soldiers were arrested nearby, on the Paleisstraat. Angered, one of the soldiers refused to give up his weapons and fired a shot. Suddenly German soldiers appeared in the windows, the balcony and the roof of the Groote Club.

Using machine guns, they fired into the crowds that had gathered in Dam Square. In shock, people scrambled right and left for shelter behind streetlights and any other objects in sight.

What was initially a colourful occasion quickly turned dull. The German soldiers fired again, and quickly, the allies retaliated.

The shooting is suppressed

The shooting lasted for two hours, ending around 5 pm that day. Scouts and Red Cross members rushed to help the wounded.

How the shooting ended is a question that still remains unclear. According to some versions, Major Overhoff, commander of the local forces, convinced German captain Bergmann to accompany him to the Groote Club and order the Germans to cease fire.

Another version of events says that the events had ended earlier, once local forces fired bazookas at the building (or at least threatened to fire them).

The very same day, shots were also exchanged at the Amsterdam Central Station— two Dutch soldiers and several German soldiers were killed.

Aftermath

Although the shooting was never properly investigated (likely because there was so much going on at that time), it is estimated that 32 casualties resulted (excluding German forces), and over 100 were wounded, the exact numbers are unknown.

The next day (May 8th), the Canadian soldiers had arrived. Again, thousands gathered on the Dam square once more, eager to celebrate the liberation that was long awaited and to hear their leader, Prime Minister Gebrandy speak.

German soldiers remained at the Groote Club till May 9th, when the Canadian forces arrived, took them into custody and shipped them back to Germany.

How do we remember the shooting today?

To commemorate the events, a plaque has been placed by the Dam and Klaverstraat. Stones carrying the victims’ names have also been embedded in the pavement of the square.

And of course, each year on May 4th, a nationwide two minutes of silence takes place to commemorate those who died during the war (Remembrance Day).

