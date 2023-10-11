🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

The Netherlands will evacuate almost 200 Dutch citizens from Israel

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
2 minute read
Palestinian-youth-set-fire-to-rubber-tires-on-the-gaza-strip
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/nl/photos/israel-war.html?sorting=newest&qview=664390754

The Dutch government is currently working on an evacuation plan for the almost 200 Dutch citizens still stuck in Israel. Flights have been scheduled to carry them to safety. 

When the conflict in Israel started escalating on Saturday, October 7, the Dutch government announced that its Dutch citizens had to leave the country on their own. This has now changed.

The citizens will be picked up on two flights, reports RTL Nieuws. The first flight is scheduled for today, on a Defense aircraft. The second flight, which will be on a commercial KLM aircraft, is scheduled for tomorrow, October 12.

Code red: do not travel

Up until now, the travel advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding travelling to the West Bank was a code orange.

A code orange warning entails that an area is unsafe and should only be visited if absolutely necessary. In many cases, the Dutch government may not be able to help travellers that choose to visit areas under a code orange warning.

Due to recent events, however, this warning has now been upped to a code red. This means that an area is too dangerous to visit and should be avoided at all costs.

The ministry urges citizens not to go to the West Bank. The same goes for the Gaza Strip, whose code warning was already red.

READ MORE | Dutch Prime Minister expresses support for Israel, the Netherlands reacts in shock

Whilst the code warning for East Jerusalem is still orange, whether it will change to red remains to be seen.

Because of this code red warning, Dutch citizens who choose to travel to the West Bank will not be helped by the Dutch government if they get put in danger.

Are you (or someone you know) currently in Israel? You can reach the Dutch Embassy in Tel Aviv at +972 37 54 07 77. If you’re calling from the Netherlands, dial +31 247 247 247 to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


Please note: there may be significant waiting times.

Dutch companies in Israel

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is checking exactly how many Dutch companies are currently operating in Israel.

Although there’s no complete overview yet, we do know that companies such as Philips, ASML, and Unilever have employees there. 

Philips has urged their employees to work from home as much as possible. ASML has 50 employees in Israel, and it’s unclear if they’ll remain there. Unilever has yet to speak on the matter.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
9 awesome light festivals in the Netherlands: what’s lit, where, and when?
Next article
Travelling to Amsterdam? You’ll soon be paying the HIGHEST tourist tax in Europe
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Education

How IU’s online MBAs will send your career skyrocketing into the future

Whether your passion lies in IT, healthcare, artificial intelligence, or something completely different, getting an MBA can open doors to...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

How IU’s online MBAs will send your career skyrocketing into the future

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Whether your passion lies in IT, healthcare, artificial intelligence, or something completely different, getting an MBA can open doors to exciting new career prospects.  Wondering...

The Netherlands’ biggest circus festival is back (and better than ever!)

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to leave the bikes and stroopwafels behind and step into the magical realm of Festival Circolo — the biggest...

Travelling to Amsterdam? You’ll soon be paying the HIGHEST tourist tax in Europe

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
If a visit to Amsterdam was on your 2024 bucket list, you may want to reconsider. Why? Because starting next year, visiting the Dutch...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.