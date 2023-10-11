The Netherlands will evacuate almost 200 Dutch citizens from Israel

The Dutch government is currently working on an evacuation plan for the almost 200 Dutch citizens still stuck in Israel. Flights have been scheduled to carry them to safety.

When the conflict in Israel started escalating on Saturday, October 7, the Dutch government announced that its Dutch citizens had to leave the country on their own. This has now changed.

The citizens will be picked up on two flights, reports RTL Nieuws. The first flight is scheduled for today, on a Defense aircraft. The second flight, which will be on a commercial KLM aircraft, is scheduled for tomorrow, October 12.

Code red: do not travel

Up until now, the travel advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding travelling to the West Bank was a code orange.

A code orange warning entails that an area is unsafe and should only be visited if absolutely necessary. In many cases, the Dutch government may not be able to help travellers that choose to visit areas under a code orange warning.

Due to recent events, however, this warning has now been upped to a code red. This means that an area is too dangerous to visit and should be avoided at all costs.

The ministry urges citizens not to go to the West Bank. The same goes for the Gaza Strip, whose code warning was already red.

Whilst the code warning for East Jerusalem is still orange, whether it will change to red remains to be seen.

Because of this code red warning, Dutch citizens who choose to travel to the West Bank will not be helped by the Dutch government if they get put in danger.

Are you (or someone you know) currently in Israel? You can reach the Dutch Embassy in Tel Aviv at +972 37 54 07 77. If you’re calling from the Netherlands, dial +31 247 247 247 to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Please note: there may be significant waiting times.

Dutch companies in Israel

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is checking exactly how many Dutch companies are currently operating in Israel.

Although there’s no complete overview yet, we do know that companies such as Philips, ASML, and Unilever have employees there.

Read frequently asked questions and answers about the situation in #Israel and the #PalestinianTerritories, including:



• I am now in the affected area. What should I do?

• How can I reach the Dutch embassy?

• How do I stay informed?



➡️ https://t.co/KMgb7lrbjG pic.twitter.com/mGWF4JTt55 — Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇳🇱 (@DutchMFA) October 9, 2023

Philips has urged their employees to work from home as much as possible. ASML has 50 employees in Israel, and it’s unclear if they’ll remain there. Unilever has yet to speak on the matter.

