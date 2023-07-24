Dutch racing legend Max Verstappen bags SEVENTH consecutive F1 win

Breaking records and taking names — Max Verstappen clinched the number one spot in the Hungarian Grand Prix, giving Dutchies another reason to have a celebratory biertje.

Not only did he nail the competition, but the beloved Dutchie earned his seventh Formula 1 win in a row, reports the NOS. And that’s not all, as he also set a new record for his team with twelve consecutive wins for Red Bull. Gefeliciteerd! 🎉

A perfect day for Verstappen

The two-time world champion said he was very pleased with his car on Sunday. “It was a perfect day, the car was really nice to drive. Days like this are rare. I’ve only had such a good drive before, that was at Spa last year, but then I started from the back.”

Verstappen was understandably very happy, not only for his own achievement but for the one he earned his team too. With their twelfth consecutive win, McLaren’s record of 11 wins in a row was broken.

“Remember, it’s hard to win 12 in a row,” Verstappen said about his team’s victory. “Even if you have the fastest car, it’s easy to make mistakes or have a weekend full of problems.”

Curious about which racers made up the top ten? Here are the current rankings! 👇

Position Driver 1 Max Verstappen 2 Lando Norris 3 Sergio Perez 4 Lewis Hamilton 5 Oscar Piastri 6 George Russell 7 Charles Leclerc 8 Carlos Sainz Jr. 9 Fernando Alonso 10 Lance Stroll

Records weren’t the only things broken that day…

While Verstappen was bathing in the glory of his win during the podium ceremony, British racer Lando Norris accidentally caused the Dutch victor’s €400,000 trophy to fall and break.

Norris, who placed second in the race, smashed his champagne bottle on stage, which resulted in the expensive and painstakingly handmade vase falling. Oeps!

No harm, no foul, right? Well, maybe if this was his first offence, but Norris seems to be making this a habit.

Two weeks ago at the Grand Prix of Great Britain, Norris also knocked over Verstappen’s cup. Uhmmm, a little jelly of Verstappen’s 44 wins, are we, Norris? 😉

“Max put it too close to the edge,” Norris said later when asked about the incident. “But it’s not my problem, it’s his problem.”

McLaren, however, quickly rushed to apologise on social media.

We hope the trophy maker got an apology, too. Especially after NU.nl reports that they spent more than six months on the design of the vase. 👀

Do you think Verstappen will go on to win more victories? Tell us in the comments!