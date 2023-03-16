ALERT: Almost all Dutch hospitals shut their doors today

Starting at 8 AM today, on Thursday, March 16, hospital staff will walk away from their work. Why? You guessed it: They’re on strike.

Like on a Sunday, the only hospital services offered today will be emergency care — all other appointments are cancelled.

According to the labour unions, “Sunday shift”-strikes like these are the ultimate form of strike in the healthcare sector. A total of 64 hospitals throughout the Netherlands are participating.

Frustrations lead to cancellations

By cancelling appointments and only offering emergency care, hospital workers are expressing their frustration with the NVZ (Dutch Association of Hospitals).

READ MORE | Living with a mental illness in the Netherlands: is this where the healthcare system fails?

Dutch labour unions agree that hospital staff needs higher wages, better compensation for on-call shifts and more suitable schedules.

All of this is necessary, as CNV director Joost Veldt tells RTL Nieuws, to prevent staff from leaving the extremely stressful healthcare industry.

Since Covid we have seen a surge of strike action in the Netherlands and across many countries. Perhaps its time we rethink our valuing of work and workers in our essential sectors (e.g. healthcare, sanitation, etc.)?https://t.co/rleoZGCTkM — Rachel Gifford (@ReGifford) February 22, 2023

READ MORE | It’s over! Dutch garbage collectors reach an agreement, all strikes are off

Pay up, Ministry of Health!

Chairman of the NVZ, Ad Melkert, states that the hospitals are unable to give the wage increase that the labour unions are demanding. Instead, he wants the Dutch Ministry of Health to pay up.

Minister Ernst Kuipers has said that he would not respond to this appeal.

What do you think about hospitals going on strike throughout the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!