Body of missing 29-year-old woman found in Amsterdam

The body of missing Polish national Jessica Kurzawa was found in the water along the Amstelveenseweg in Amsterdam last night.

Police are investigating what may have happened to her, as the cause of her death is still unknown, reports the NOS.

Het levenloze lichaam wat vandaag is aangetroffen in het water langs de Amstelveenseweg #Amsterdam is herkend als de sinds 21 februari vermiste Jessica Kurzawa. De politie Noord-Holland doet onderzoek naar de doodsoorzaak. We zijn in gedachten bij de nabestaanden. @pol_amsterdam pic.twitter.com/oFColVRHa2 — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) March 15, 2023

Translation: The lifeless body found today in the water along the Amstelveenseweg #Amsterdam has been recognised as Jessica Kurzawa, who has been missing since February 21. The North Holland police are investigating the cause of death. Our thoughts are with the bereaved. @pol_amsterdam

A mysterious disappearance

On the evening of February 20, officers witnessed Jessica wandering the streets of Amsterdam in a confused state.

As a result, they took her to the Amsterdam UMC (University Medical Centre) to be monitored.

It’s assumed that Jessica ran away ‘out of fear’ before receiving medical attention on February 21.

Extensive searches were carried out for her in and around the Amsterdamse Bos; however, there has been no sighting of her over the past three weeks, until now.

