Body of missing 29-year-old woman found in Amsterdam

Eva Gabriella
The body of missing Polish national Jessica Kurzawa was found in the water along the Amstelveenseweg in Amsterdam last night.

Police are investigating what may have happened to her, as the cause of her death is still unknown, reports the NOS.

Translation: The lifeless body found today in the water along the Amstelveenseweg #Amsterdam has been recognised as Jessica Kurzawa, who has been missing since February 21. The North Holland police are investigating the cause of death. Our thoughts are with the bereaved. @pol_amsterdam

A mysterious disappearance 

On the evening of February 20, officers witnessed Jessica wandering the streets of Amsterdam in a confused state.

As a result, they took her to the Amsterdam UMC (University Medical Centre) to be monitored.

It’s assumed that Jessica ran away ‘out of fear’ before receiving medical attention on February 21. 

Extensive searches were carried out for her in and around the Amsterdamse Bos; however, there has been no sighting of her over the past three weeks, until now.

After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

