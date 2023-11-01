The Dutch royals are now the 10th RICHEST family in the Netherlands

The Dutch royal family’s fortune is now an estimated €1.3 billion. That’s an upgrade from last year’s ‘measly’ €1.2 billion. How do they make their money? Investments (and, you know, massive generational wealth 👀).

In a fun twist of financial fate, the Dutch royal family, commonly known as the House of Orange, debuted on the ‘Quote 500’ list.

This annual ranking identifies the wealthiest individuals and families in the Netherlands, and guess what? The Dutch royals have landed firmly in the tenth spot.

Where is the money coming from?

Now, how did they secure this newfound financial fame? While some accumulate wealth through tech empires or inventing groundbreaking innovations, the House of Orange follows a somewhat different script.

The royal family’s wealth predominantly arises from their property holdings and investments.

But it’s not the royals themselves who handle these financial matters directly. Instead, they’ve entrusted their wealth management to a financial wizard known as the Royal Trust.

The rich are getting even richer

What the Quote 500 list also showed us is that there are now more billionaires than ever in the Netherlands.

Unsurprisingly, the richest person in the Netherlands is Heineken heiress Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, according to Het Parool. (Hey, the Dutch love their beer, oké? 😉)

Meanwhile, 70% of the richest people in the Netherlands only made more money in the past year. Who didn’t see their wealth grow? VanMoof, who vanished from the list after their bankruptcy (some would say they went VanPoof!).

As for the rest of us normies, paying our monthly living costs is still a dreaded task…

