Guess what? Dutch train travel will be even MORE chaotic and expensive in coming years

If you thought train travel was expensive now, just wait. Travelling during rush hour is going to cost you much more in the future.

In a letter to the Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives), the Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management, Vivianne Heijnen, states that the NS could have different prices for train tickets during rush hour or on some routes. According to the NOS, this could happen as soon as 2025.

Why would they do that? A hike in price for rush hour could mean that passenger traffic is better spread out throughout the day instead of morning and evening rushes. The extra fee would go towards using more and longer trains.

Fewer trains in 2025

You’re probably thinking that if trains are going to be more expensive during rush hour, you can just go when it’s quieter. Helaas pindakaas, fewer trains could be running during off-peak times.

Love being back in the Netherlands and immediately being greeted by the ns womans voice announcing the delay of my train… — Moos✈️ 🦔🍇🎶 (@MoosLVJY) April 20, 2023

Since the pandemic, fewer travellers are using trains as compared to before. This, with increased costs of energy, personnel, equipment, and maintenance, has caused a financial shortfall for the NS.

Well, what is the government’s solution for this? A train timetable with fewer trains when its quiet and possible subsidies.

The government might also waive compensation for the main rail network during certain times in the new permit from 2025. The main rail network consists of the most important rail connections in the country, for which the NS currently pays €80 million a year for the permit.

Rover wants it to stop

Traveller’s association, Rover, has worries about a possible rush-hour charge for travellers that can’t afford it.

NS PRICES AND SERVICE

I travel everyday from Leiden to Ams Zuid. A 24 min journey which costs 8.6 euro one way. I dont remember anywhere in Europe transport being so expensive. And after paying this price i NEVER get a seat. I stand for the entire journey.#Netherlands #expenses — TJrealF (@TimDekk78952114) September 6, 2022

The higher train prices could also affect the environment. “The climate and housing statement requires that the use of trains and buses should increase,” Rover director Freek Bos tells the NOS. “Chasing travellers out of rush hours causes the opposite instead.”

Bos doesn’t understand the reasoning for timetable reductions. He says, “Paying more for less is the beginning of a downward spiral for the train.”

We’re with you there, Bos — nee to fewer trains that cost a fortune!

