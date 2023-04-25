Guess what? Dutch train travel will be even MORE chaotic and expensive in coming years

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
people-on-the-platform-at-amsterdam-centraal
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/220598764/stock-photo-many-passengers-platform-have-just.html

If you thought train travel was expensive now, just wait. Travelling during rush hour is going to cost you much more in the future.

In a letter to the Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives), the Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management, Vivianne Heijnen, states that the NS could have different prices for train tickets during rush hour or on some routes. According to the NOS, this could happen as soon as 2025. 

Why would they do that? A hike in price for rush hour could mean that passenger traffic is better spread out throughout the day instead of morning and evening rushes. The extra fee would go towards using more and longer trains. 

Fewer trains in 2025

You’re probably thinking that if trains are going to be more expensive during rush hour, you can just go when it’s quieter. Helaas pindakaas, fewer trains could be running during off-peak times.

Since the pandemic, fewer travellers are using trains as compared to before. This, with increased costs of energy, personnel, equipment, and maintenance, has caused a financial shortfall for the NS. 

Well, what is the government’s solution for this? A train timetable with fewer trains when its quiet and possible subsidies. 

READ MORE | The NS unveils new high-speed intercity train on Amsterdam-Rotterdam line

The government might also waive compensation for the main rail network during certain times in the new permit from 2025. The main rail network consists of the most important rail connections in the country, for which the NS currently pays €80 million a year for the permit. 

Rover wants it to stop

Traveller’s association, Rover, has worries about a possible rush-hour charge for travellers that can’t afford it.

The higher train prices could also affect the environment. “The climate and housing statement requires that the use of trains and buses should increase,” Rover director Freek Bos tells the NOS. “Chasing travellers out of rush hours causes the opposite instead.”

READ MORE | 17 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

Bos doesn’t understand the reasoning for timetable reductions. He says, “Paying more for less is the beginning of a downward spiral for the train.”

We’re with you there, Bos — nee to fewer trains that cost a fortune! 

What do you think of more expensive train fares? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Rain check: disgustingly cold and wet weather coming to the Netherlands
Next article
The winner of the London Marathon is… a Dutchie! (And she’s making history)
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Living in the Netherlands

Learn the most in-demand digital skills for free with STAP!

Here's one thing that makes the Netherlands a touch brighter on those rainy days: The STAP budget. The Dutch government...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Learn the most in-demand digital skills for free with STAP!

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Here's one thing that makes the Netherlands a touch brighter on those rainy days: The STAP budget. The Dutch government will literally cover the...

The winner of the London Marathon is… a Dutchie! (And she’s making history)

Lyna Meyrer - 0
"I was born for drama," says Sifan Hassan, the 30-year-old Dutchie who defeated all odds and won this year's London Marathon. (On her first...

Rain check: disgustingly cold and wet weather coming to the Netherlands

Francesca Burbano - 0
Bad news, folks: if you were hoping to sit in the park soaking up the sun, this week will give you anything but. ☔️ Whilst May...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.