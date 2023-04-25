Rain check: disgustingly cold and wet weather coming to the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
cloudy-rainy-weather-amsterdam-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/150992966/stock-photo-rainy-day-in-amsterdam-holland.html

Bad news, folks: if you were hoping to sit in the park soaking up the sun, this week will give you anything but. ☔️

Whilst May is just around the corner, the weather isn’t really giving us summer vibes, with temperatures of only 8 to 9 degrees Celsius. 

Last year, at the end of April, temperatures were twice as high as they are now. Luckily, for those celebrating King’s Day, it will be around 12 degrees this upcoming Thursday, reports RTL Nieuws

Get your umbrellas out: it’s going to get wet 

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will start off the week with the kind of weather that will make you want to stay inside covered in some blankets and drinking a nice cup of Chocomel. (Unless, of course, you’re feeling brave enough to take to the great outdoors and get soaked. 👀)

Buienrader meteorologist, Magdel Erasmus, states that “there is now a rain area crossing from west to east, a lot of rain falls there.” However, if we’re lucky, the sun might come out after all that rain to give us a sliver of hope for warmer days.

Dying to finally catch a tan? Unfortunately, not only will the sun be a very brief visitor, but “there might also be a little hail, which is due to the colder upper air at the moment,” states Erasmus. Hail during April? Sounds just like your typical Dutch weather! 😳

In fact, it won’t get drier until Wednesday, which is just in time for King’s Night visitors who want to dance the night away outside. However, you might want to grab a warm jacket and a thick scarf, as the minimum temperature will be a chilly 2 degrees Celsius! 

A warmer weekend ahead 

From Thursday onwards, the weather will be almost up to spring standards. After King’s Day, it’ll grow a bit warmer on Friday, and may even reach 15 degrees Celsius during the weekend. 

READ MORE | What to do when it’s raining: the ultimate guide to Amsterdam indoors

Whilst 15 degrees Celsius isn’t that warm, considering how the weather has been these past weeks, it’s a blessing. On Sunday, there might be more rain during the day, so be sure to enjoy the early weekend to the fullest! 

How are you planning to enjoy the few sunny days we have this week? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Courses Amsterdam: the ultimate shortcut to speaking ‘Nederlands’
Next article
Guess what? Dutch train travel will be even MORE chaotic and expensive in coming years
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The winner of the London Marathon is… a Dutchie! (And she’s making history)

"I was born for drama," says Sifan Hassan, the 30-year-old Dutchie who defeated all odds and won this year's London...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

Learn the most in-demand digital skills for free with STAP!

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Here's one thing that makes the Netherlands a touch brighter on those rainy days: The STAP budget. The Dutch government will literally cover the...

The winner of the London Marathon is… a Dutchie! (And she’s making history)

Lyna Meyrer - 0
"I was born for drama," says Sifan Hassan, the 30-year-old Dutchie who defeated all odds and won this year's London Marathon. (On her first...

Guess what? Dutch train travel will be even MORE chaotic and expensive in coming years

Simone Jacobs - 0
If you thought train travel was expensive now, just wait. Travelling during rush hour is going to cost you much more in the future. In...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.