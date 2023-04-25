Rain check: disgustingly cold and wet weather coming to the Netherlands

Bad news, folks: if you were hoping to sit in the park soaking up the sun, this week will give you anything but. ☔️

Whilst May is just around the corner, the weather isn’t really giving us summer vibes, with temperatures of only 8 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Last year, at the end of April, temperatures were twice as high as they are now. Luckily, for those celebrating King’s Day, it will be around 12 degrees this upcoming Thursday, reports RTL Nieuws.

Get your umbrellas out: it’s going to get wet

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will start off the week with the kind of weather that will make you want to stay inside covered in some blankets and drinking a nice cup of Chocomel. (Unless, of course, you’re feeling brave enough to take to the great outdoors and get soaked. 👀)

Buienrader meteorologist, Magdel Erasmus, states that “there is now a rain area crossing from west to east, a lot of rain falls there.” However, if we’re lucky, the sun might come out after all that rain to give us a sliver of hope for warmer days.

Office view for this week… typical Dutch weather 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8Tdj6ehOCC — Francisco Perez (@PerezITQ) April 24, 2023

Dying to finally catch a tan? Unfortunately, not only will the sun be a very brief visitor, but “there might also be a little hail, which is due to the colder upper air at the moment,” states Erasmus. Hail during April? Sounds just like your typical Dutch weather! 😳

In fact, it won’t get drier until Wednesday, which is just in time for King’s Night visitors who want to dance the night away outside. However, you might want to grab a warm jacket and a thick scarf, as the minimum temperature will be a chilly 2 degrees Celsius!

A warmer weekend ahead

From Thursday onwards, the weather will be almost up to spring standards. After King’s Day, it’ll grow a bit warmer on Friday, and may even reach 15 degrees Celsius during the weekend.

Whilst 15 degrees Celsius isn’t that warm, considering how the weather has been these past weeks, it’s a blessing. On Sunday, there might be more rain during the day, so be sure to enjoy the early weekend to the fullest!

