How much is an expat’s grocery bill in the Netherlands in 2023? Internationals weigh in

Inflation is well and truly taking its toll on the Netherlands, with some internationals on Reddit comparing this country’s recent grocery prices to that of a “gas station”.

Many internationals and Dutchies alike took to the social media forum website Reddit to share and compare their monthly grocery prices in the Netherlands as of July 2023.

€800 per month

Are you someone who meticulously calculates your monthly spending? Or do you prefer to live in denial by not checking your bank balance while spending all your euros on fancy cashews or rice with an ‘aroma’?

An international opened the discussion by revealing that the groceries for their family of four set them back a mind-boggling €800 per month — and that’s not because they’re forking out on high-end restaurants. These are groceries we’re talking about. 😳

Think €800 is steep? Another commenter shared their eye-watering bill for a family of three, which amounted to a staggering €1200!

The initial commenter then asked the forum what those on the “lower end of the spectrum” are doing to stay frugal.

You’re spending how much??

Frugality or what some call “stinginess” is already a massive part of Dutch culture, and now it can finally be exercised… or, can it?

One pair of “keen cooks” claim that they seldom eat out, prefer “fresh produce”, and yet only spend €350 a month on food since they shop at Dirk van den Broek or “Turkish/Moroccan shops”.

Staying clear of Albert Heijn already brings the costs down significantly, advises another commenter.

To cut meat or not to cut meat?

Are we all meant to go vegetarian now? (Please no! 😢)

One Redditor shared that their grocery bill wracks up to €700-800 per month for two people, and that’s mainly because of a high protein diet (they eat a whopping 8 eggs per day).

Love your once-a-week treats like flamed grilled steaks and seafood? Helaas, these yummy delicacies are also draining bank accounts:

Unfortunately, the idea that meat and seafood are the main pricey culprits seems to be a recurring theme throughout the forum. 🤔

On the other hand, some say they’d rather splurge on a healthy, balanced and biologisch (ecological) diet now, rather than deal with malnutrition or pay for any related medical bills in future.

Tips and tricks

Another Redditor kindly wrote out a disciplined and organised list full of tips and tricks for anyone looking to tighten their monthly budget, which we could all attempt (we’ll believe it when we see it):

