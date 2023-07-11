Miss Netherlands 2023 is a transgender woman: now she’s going to Miss Universe

This is a massive win for Rikkie Kolle, the first transgender woman to become Miss Netherlands. But she’s much more than just a pretty face; she’s fighting for transgender rights everywhere.

Meet Rikkie Kolle, a fabulous 22-year-old transgender woman and the (other) queen of the Netherlands. She strutted her way into the history books as the first-ever transgender Miss Netherlands, leaving us all in awe. 🤩

Rikkie knows how to rock the runway like nobody’s business. She already wowed us on Holland’s Next Top Model, but snatching the crown at an international pageant? She took it to a whole new level!

We think we found our new idol

Not only is she drop-dead gorgeous (seriously, have you seen her?), but she’s also an inspiration. The pageant judges were blown away by her “iron strong” story and called her someone “with a clear mission.” And boy, do we agree!

Rikkie wants to be a role model for all the queer youth out there. She aims to be their beacon of hope, offering a listening ear and a reminder that they’re not alone.

On top of that, she wants to champion transgender care. Trans people have to wait years for treatment and are often pushed aside for their care — something Kolle wants to fight.

Thankfully, Rikkie had the support of her amazing parents, who recognised her true self when she was just a toddler.

But she knows not everyone is that lucky. So, she’s here to lend a helping hand and let them know she’s got their back (and so do we!).

Internet trolls, please get a hobby

Of course, there are always a few sourpusses lurking in the depths of the internet. These trolls claim that a man is stealing the spotlight from women in beauty pageants.

Well, folks, we kindly suggest you step out of your bubble and have a chat with some fresh faces. It’ll do you a world of good!

But fear not because Rikkie is not letting those haters get to her. She’s Miss Netherlands, and no amount of bitterness from strangers can snatch that tiara away.

Image: Paul Morris/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0