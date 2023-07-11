Watch how Princess Alexia celebrates her graduation in true Dutch style

Going from UWC Atlantic’s beautiful castle-like school with other royals from all over the world to her home in The Hague, Huis ten Bosch Palace — now that’s the life of a royal. 👑

Show off that worn-out school bag in the sky

After making it through years of homework, exam after exam, and hours of listening to a teacher babble on while you zone out looking out the window, it’s definitely time to celebrate.

Most high school graduates in the Netherlands already had their celebratory moment a few weeks ago to mark the long-awaited end of their high school years.

You can then play a game of how many bags can you hang from one flag. Image: Depositphotos

How? It’s a Dutch tradition for recent high school graduates to get their moment of glory and announce to everyone that walks by that they successfully made it through high school.

They hang their school bag at the top of their home’s flag pole, flapping every which way in the Dutch wind (and yes, believe it or not, many Dutch homes have a flag pole).

Just don’t leave it out too long because rain during a Dutch summer is always right around the corner. 😉

We wish all the best to the Princess, that she gets a long, well-deserved holiday, and we look forward to hearing what’s next for her!

What is one of your traditions to celebrate graduating high school? Tell us in the comments below!