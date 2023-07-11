Watch how Princess Alexia celebrates her graduation in true Dutch style

NewsPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Last updated
4 minute read
Netherlands-Princess-Alexia-18-birthday-photos
Image: Koninklijkhuis https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/actueel/nieuws/2023/06/26/verjaardag-prinses-alexia

Princess Alexia proudly raised the Dutch flag on Monday in celebration of finishing her high school years. And, like a true Dutchie, her trusty school bag also got hoisted to the top of the flagpole.

After two years at the international school, United World College (UWC) of the Atlantic in Wales, Princess Alexia went back to her Dutch roots to celebrate the end of her high school years, reports People

Up goes Princess Alexia’s bag at Huis ten Bosch

After receiving her long-awaited International Baccalaureate diploma last Thursday, the Princess got her arms working and sweating like all of us non-royals.

Joining her Dutch peers, the princess raised the Dutch flag and her school bag all the way to the top of the flag pole — in honour of a quirky Dutch tradition.

Except well… instead of hanging her bag from her house’s short and rusty flag pole, she hung her bag from her luxurious Palace’s 3-metre-tall pole. 

Going from UWC Atlantic’s beautiful castle-like school with other royals from all over the world to her home in The Hague, Huis ten Bosch Palace — now that’s the life of a royal. 👑

Show off that worn-out school bag in the sky

After making it through years of homework, exam after exam, and hours of listening to a teacher babble on while you zone out looking out the window, it’s definitely time to celebrate. 

Most high school graduates in the Netherlands already had their celebratory moment a few weeks ago to mark the long-awaited end of their high school years. 

photo-of-bags-hanging-from-flagpole-after-high-school-graduation
You can then play a game of how many bags can you hang from one flag. Image: Depositphotos

How? It’s a Dutch tradition for recent high school graduates to get their moment of glory and announce to everyone that walks by that they successfully made it through high school.

They hang their school bag at the top of their home’s flag pole, flapping every which way in the Dutch wind (and yes, believe it or not, many Dutch homes have a flag pole).

READ MORE | 9 Dutch birthday traditions that’ll confuse the heck out of internationals

Just don’t leave it out too long because rain during a Dutch summer is always right around the corner. 😉

We wish all the best to the Princess, that she gets a long, well-deserved holiday, and we look forward to hearing what’s next for her!

What is one of your traditions to celebrate graduating high school? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Koninklijkhuis
Previous article
What is borrelen? The Dutch art of going for a drink with co-workers
Next article
Did you know there were mountains in the Netherlands?
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch police find 1.5 TONNES of cocaine, British man sentenced to 21 years in prison

A British dockworker was arrested for trying to transport cocaine worth almost €138 million through a port in Vlissingen. Dutch...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Dutch police find 1.5 TONNES of cocaine, British man sentenced to 21 years in prison

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
A British dockworker was arrested for trying to transport cocaine worth almost €138 million through a port in Vlissingen. Dutch Police confiscated it and...

A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Emily Burger - 2
Ah, Maastricht. The metropolitan of Limburg. You’ll find plenty there! This beautiful city is the ultimate marriage of classic Dutchness and that southern European...

9 unmissable Dutch music festivals happening this summer

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Dutch music festivals have to be seen to be believed: Pal Mundo’s hours of hip shimmying, Milkshake’s unapologetic drag shows, and the Mysteryland animal...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.