Famous Dutch gorilla Bokito passes away in Rotterdam Zoo

FeaturedNewsEnvironment
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-gorilla-bokito-from-diergaarde-blijdorp-rotterdam-zoo
Image: Diergaarde Blijdorp https://www.diergaardeblijdorp.nl/gorilla-bokito-overleden/

Bokito, the gorilla that made world news in 2007, passed away unexpectedly at Diergaarde Blijdorp last Tuesday. 

According to Het Parool, Bokito already didn’t look well last Sunday. The zoo kept a close eye on him and inspected his faeces on Monday, but he still hadn’t improved by Tuesday.

Wanting to take a closer look at him and give him extra fluids, the zoo decided to put him under anaesthesia to make it easier. 

Unfortunately, Bokito died during the anaesthesia, and it is still unclear how this happened.

Bokito’s escape from the zoo

On the zoo’s 125th anniversary in 2007, Bokito escaped from his enclosure. 

The gorilla frightened many of the zoo visitors and seriously injured a 57-year-old woman. She suffered many broken bones and dozens of bites on her arms and legs. 

Young Bokito gone too soon

Bokito, aged 27, died at a fairly young age for a gorilla. Most gorillas live to the age of around 40 years in the wild and 50 years in captivity. Bokito’s death is being investigated.

The gorilla was born on March 14, 1996, in a zoo in Berlin. He came to the zoo in Blijdorp in 2005 as part of a breeding programme, where he had ten offspring. Bokito even had a foster son. This is unusual for gorillas — Bokito was a pleasant surprise.

READ MORE | Dierentuinen: 10 best zoos in the Netherlands

Many are affected by the loss of Bokito. The gorilla group in Blijdorp and his caretakers are upset over his death, the zoo tells Het Parool.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Diergaarde Blijdorp
Previous article
How did the train accident in Voorschoten happen? Experts weigh in
Next article
Thousands of students in the Netherlands file lawsuits for energy allowance
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Thousands of students in the Netherlands file lawsuits for energy allowance

Around 2,500 students in the Netherlands are challenging the municipalities’ exclusion of students from the national energy allowance.  The legal consultancy...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Too bad, peanut butter! The top 10 strangest Dutch expressions

Andra Vanghelie - 7
Dutch expressions can sound pretty crazy when you translate them into English. So we thought we'd have some fun explaining our top 10 Dutch...

Thousands of students in the Netherlands file lawsuits for energy allowance

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Around 2,500 students in the Netherlands are challenging the municipalities’ exclusion of students from the national energy allowance.  The legal consultancy firm Legal Advice Wanted...

How did the train accident in Voorschoten happen? Experts weigh in

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Two days after the horrible train accident in Voorschoten, many questions remain unanswered. How could a freight train collide with a construction crane? What speed...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.