Gun accidentally fired on Rotterdam train, teenagers arrested

FeaturedNewsCrime
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
high-up-view-of-blue-and-yellow-train-entering-platform-indoors-at-rotterdam-central-station
Last night, two 18-year-old men were arguing on the train at Rotterdam Centraal Station when a gun was accidentally fired.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but police have launched an investigation to get more answers as to who was responsible.

Authorities solemnly said, “This could have ended very differently”, RTL Nieuws reports.

Gun supposedly fell on the ground

For now, the story is as follows: the two men were onboard a train on track 6 of Rotterdam Centraal Station when a heated argument they were having escalated into a full-blown fight.

Then, in the midst of their brawl, a firearm supposedly slipped out of someone’s bag or pocket, fell on the ground, and went off.

READ MORE | Here’s what we know so far about Rotterdam’s university hospital shooter

In response, the two teenagers immediately fled from the train. They didn’t get far, however, as they were swiftly arrested by police.

Witnesses asked to come forward

Meanwhile, authorities are urging witnesses to come forward and explain what actually happened.

Translation: “The police secure traces, speak to witnesses and view camera images. Have you witnessed this incident but have not yet spoken to the police? Call 0900-8844. (3/3)”

They are still searching to find more potential perpetrators involved in this shooting incident.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

