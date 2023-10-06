Gun accidentally fired on Rotterdam train, teenagers arrested

Last night, two 18-year-old men were arguing on the train at Rotterdam Centraal Station when a gun was accidentally fired.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but police have launched an investigation to get more answers as to who was responsible.

Authorities solemnly said, “This could have ended very differently”, RTL Nieuws reports.

Gun supposedly fell on the ground

For now, the story is as follows: the two men were onboard a train on track 6 of Rotterdam Centraal Station when a heated argument they were having escalated into a full-blown fight.

Then, in the midst of their brawl, a firearm supposedly slipped out of someone’s bag or pocket, fell on the ground, and went off.

READ MORE | Here’s what we know so far about Rotterdam’s university hospital shooter

In response, the two teenagers immediately fled from the train. They didn’t get far, however, as they were swiftly arrested by police.

Witnesses asked to come forward

Meanwhile, authorities are urging witnesses to come forward and explain what actually happened.

De politie stelt sporen veilig, spreekt met getuigen en bekijkt camerabeelden. Mocht u getuige zijn geweest van dit incident, maar heeft u nog niet met de politie gesproken? Bel 0900-8844. (3/3) — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) October 5, 2023

Translation: “The police secure traces, speak to witnesses and view camera images. Have you witnessed this incident but have not yet spoken to the police? Call 0900-8844. (3/3)”

They are still searching to find more potential perpetrators involved in this shooting incident.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮