7 most in-demand MBAs Dutch companies are looking for

Do you want to advance your career at record speed? Or completely change directions? Either way, an MBA degree is the way to do it.

In the ever-changing Dutch job market, companies are always on the lookout for specialists who can bridge the gap between industry knowledge and strategic thinking.

Could you be the missing puzzle piece a Dutch company is looking for? Jazeker, with a specialised MBA in an in-demand field! 🧩

First things first: What’s an MBA degree?

Good question. MBA stands for Master of Business Administration, and, as the name gives away, it’s a postgraduate degree in all things business.

You can think of an MBA as strapping a rocket ship to your career — it’s a degree that teaches you the secret arts of management, strategy, and finance. 🚀

Completing an MBA degree generally takes anywhere from 18 months (full-time) to four years (part-time), and often requires you to have some work experience before starting.

Is it worth it? Well, let’s put it this way: Employers love MBAs! In the Netherlands’ competitive job market, having an MBA can make you stand out in the big pool (or should we say canal?) of job-seekers.

But what direction should you focus on to have the best chances of landing your Dutch dream job? What are the most in-demand MBAs Dutch companies looking for? Let’s see. 👇

1. Engineering management

How about an MBA in engineering? International University offers this. Image: Freepik

The engineering industry is booming across the Netherlands, making it one of the most in-demand fields in the Dutch job market. Naturally, an MBA in engineering management is as safe a bet as Dutch tulips blooming in spring. 🌷

In a country that was quite literally built below sea level, the workforce is always in need of engineering managers — not just to keep the country from sinking but also to help develop sustainable practices and cutting-edge solutions.

Besides offshore engineering, the Netherlands is also big on all things innovative and sustainable. With an MBA in engineering management, you’ll have the right ability to bridge the gap between technical expertise and strategic business thinking.

With just a bit of time and effort, you’ll become a highly competitive professional in various industries — from real estate to telecommunications and healthcare.

2. Healthcare management

A career that’s always in demand: As a healthcare manager, you can help increase the quality of healthcare services around the Netherlands! Image: Depositphotos

Speaking of healthcare: another degree that is in high demand among Dutch companies is an MBA in healthcare management. 🩺

Like any other country, the Netherlands is no stranger to public health challenges like healthcare disparities and mental health issues. If you’re passionate about making a true difference in people’s lives, then this is the degree for you!

The pandemic showed the complexities of the healthcare sector worldwide and the importance of healthcare leaders who take charge.

As a result, there’s a growing demand in the Netherlands for managers who can navigate the challenges of healthcare administration, policy, and innovation. Could that be you?

3. Finance and accounting

Amsterdam Zuid is the hotspot for all things finance in the Netherlands. Image: Freepik

From neobanks to well-established traditional ones to insurance companies — the Netherlands is home to countless thriving financial institutions. And guess what? They’re always looking for people with adequate know-how and skills to join their teams.

With an MBA in finance and accounting, you’ll gain those skills and more — and you’ll soon be a well-rounded specialist leader.

This degree is in high demand among companies, sought after for holders’ ability to fuel a company’s growth with their financial magic. Trust us, with these highly valuable qualifications, you’ll soon be in higher demand than pepernoten at Christmas time.

4. IT management

Is technology your thing? Then an MBA in IT management might be right for you! Image: Freepik

In our modern day and age, technology rules how we communicate, work, travel (and binge-watch our favourite shows). 🌍

The Netherlands is no exception to this rule, and many multinational tech giants have made the land of clogs and stroopwafels their home, including Philips and Booking.com. What do these companies need? Talent! And that’s where you come in.

With an MBA in IT management, you’ll know exactly how to efficiently use data, technological familiarity and business information to put a company’s strategic goals into action.

5. International marketing

Could YOU be the key to your company’s international success? Image: Depositphotos

Science, finance, and technology — these three are always top of the class when it comes to in-demand fields on the job market. But what if you want to do something a little more creative? Then an MBA in International marketing might be the one for you!

As a key player in the global economic market, the Netherlands prioritises international trade and multicultural business environments. No matter the sector, companies must understand things such as consumer behaviour, branding, and international marketing strategies.

It’s only natural that people with expertise in these areas can contribute significantly to a company’s growth. The result? People with MBAs in International marketing are much in demand!

6. Artificial Intelligence

Entering an emerging field is always an exciting challenge. Image: Depositphotos

The recent popularisation of ChatGPT has made it clear that AI tools are rising in popularity in all industries. And by the looks of it, they’re here to stay!

What’s the best way to not lose your job to the power of artificial intelligence? By taking ownership of it! Especially in a time of uncertainty and scepticism around AI, many companies are looking for capable leaders and advisors — and you could be one of them.

With an MBA in Artificial Intelligence, you can get ahead of the trend. This degree is guaranteed to be not just in high demand but also highly versatile, as the trend of AI tools is expanding to all fields.

Does the prospect of learning about AI sound intimidating? It doesn’t have to be! The International University of Applied Sciences’ MBA in Artificial Intelligence offers a well-rounded study program in which you can get all the best theoretical AND practical knowledge.

7. Innovation and entrepreneurship

Which will you choose: a young start-up, or an innovative multinational? Image: Depositphotos

The Dutch are known for being innovators — and it comes as no surprise that the Netherlands continuously ranks among the world’s most innovative countries.

Naturally, the Dutch job market reflects that, and the Dutch economy is the perfect cocktail of innovation-oriented multinationals and promising start-ups.

An MBA in innovation and entrepreneurship equips graduates not only with all the knowledge to succeed in the hands of big companies, but even to start their own innovative venture.

Dutch companies are looking for professionals with specialised skills that align with the country’s economic priorities and global competitiveness.

These MBAs address industry needs and equip graduates with all the know-how to excel in the Dutch job market. Ready to find out for yourself?

