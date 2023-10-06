🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Travelling from Amsterdam to Paris in 30 minutes by hyperloop? These Dutchies are making it happen

News
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-hyperloop-from-Amsterdam-to-Paris
Image: Hardt Hyperloop

Construction of the life-changing new “hyperloop” is currently underway at the European Hyperloop Center in Veendam. The goal? Reach destinations such as Paris in as little as 30 minutes. 🤯

Last week, companies such as the Rotterdam-based Hardt Hyperloop threw a bash to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a “420-meter-long test tube” at the Dutch center, AD.nl reports.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

This isn’t any ordinary tube, however. It’s a hyperloop tube — and it could be the beginning of the end of transportation as we know it.

The invention is silent but violent, with the goal of whooshing passengers in a capsule noiselessly through a high-speed hyperloop — without any emission.

How high speed? Very. The hyperloop is expected to reach impressively (and scarily) high speeds of between 700 km to even 1200 km/h.

READ MORE | Rotterdam expects to have the world’s very first hyperloop by 2030

In terms of the hyperloop’s appearance, it takes the form of a capsule that “floats magnetically” through a tube that hurtles you from one destination to another, almost like a “vacuum”. 💨

The diameter of the tube is 3.5 meters, and it can hover both above ground and underground or “wherever there is space”. 👀

Apparently, cars, trains, and even planes will be no match for this new contender.

Mars Geuze of Hardt Hyperloop even asserts that aircraft will “only be necessary for intercontinental travel” once the hyperloop is on the market.

Elon Musk, who requires very little introduction, is apparently the driving force behind this project.

Back in 2017, Musk’s company, SpaceX, began a competition to see who could build the fastest hyperloop capsule. TU Delft is home to the winning team that Mars Gueze is a part of. 💪

Amsterdam to Paris in half an hour? 😮

Once complete, not only will you be able to reach any location in the Netherlands in under an hour, but you could also spontaneously swish over to Paris within 30 minutes. 🇫🇷

Yep, the hyperloop is sure to make you feel like you’re riding in a snazzy time machine. However, you’ll need to project yourself into the future before you can actually use it…🕰

That’s right, for the time being, a network still needs to be constructed across Europe in order to accommodate this design — which could take up to 17 more years.

READ MORE | Doei Thalys, hallo Eurostar: the high-speed trains are officially being renamed

The possibilities to fulfil your wanderlust will be endless. ✨

Still, some AD.nl commenters are wondering if it’s simply too good to be true and question whether “the human body is designed for these speeds”, for example.

What is your stance on this new hyperloop invention? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Hardt Hyperloop
How to register for a doctor in the Netherlands
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

