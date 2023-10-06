Travelling from Amsterdam to Paris in 30 minutes by hyperloop? These Dutchies are making it happen

Construction of the life-changing new “hyperloop” is currently underway at the European Hyperloop Center in Veendam. The goal? Reach destinations such as Paris in as little as 30 minutes. 🤯

Last week, companies such as the Rotterdam-based Hardt Hyperloop threw a bash to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a “420-meter-long test tube” at the Dutch center, AD.nl reports.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

This isn’t any ordinary tube, however. It’s a hyperloop tube — and it could be the beginning of the end of transportation as we know it.

The invention is silent but violent, with the goal of whooshing passengers in a capsule noiselessly through a high-speed hyperloop — without any emission.

How high speed? Very. The hyperloop is expected to reach impressively (and scarily) high speeds of between 700 km to even 1200 km/h.

In terms of the hyperloop’s appearance, it takes the form of a capsule that “floats magnetically” through a tube that hurtles you from one destination to another, almost like a “vacuum”. 💨

The diameter of the tube is 3.5 meters, and it can hover both above ground and underground or “wherever there is space”. 👀

Apparently, cars, trains, and even planes will be no match for this new contender.

Mars Geuze of Hardt Hyperloop even asserts that aircraft will “only be necessary for intercontinental travel” once the hyperloop is on the market.

Elon Musk, who requires very little introduction, is apparently the driving force behind this project.

Back in 2017, Musk’s company, SpaceX, began a competition to see who could build the fastest hyperloop capsule. TU Delft is home to the winning team that Mars Gueze is a part of. 💪

Amsterdam to Paris in half an hour? 😮

Once complete, not only will you be able to reach any location in the Netherlands in under an hour, but you could also spontaneously swish over to Paris within 30 minutes. 🇫🇷

Yep, the hyperloop is sure to make you feel like you’re riding in a snazzy time machine. However, you’ll need to project yourself into the future before you can actually use it…🕰

That’s right, for the time being, a network still needs to be constructed across Europe in order to accommodate this design — which could take up to 17 more years.

The possibilities to fulfil your wanderlust will be endless. ✨

Still, some AD.nl commenters are wondering if it’s simply too good to be true and question whether “the human body is designed for these speeds”, for example.

What is your stance on this new hyperloop invention?