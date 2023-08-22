International trains could get cheaper and run more often, with a new rail player eyeing Amsterdam and beyond

Picture this: a high-speed rail adventure from Brussels to Amsterdam quicker than you can say “stroopwafel.”

And guess what? It doesn’t stop there. We’re talking a direct line all the way to Paris and even the vibrant streets of Berlin.

On top of that, plans are already in the works to connect Paris and Barcelona, so you can take your entire backpacking trip with just one train! At least, that’s what Italian rail giant Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) sets out to do.

Pay less for more frequent trains

Now, we might not have PhDs in economics, but we do understand one thing: if there is more of something, it’s less rare, so it’s less valuable, so it’s less expensive. That makes sense, right?

Now, how does this apply to trains? Well, FS’s introduction of more high-speed routes means that companies have more competition. And more competition (meaning more trains), means lower prices for customers.

READ MORE | International train SHAKE-up: Thalys just became Eurostar

The expansion is already spreading throughout Europe. Trenitalia, the brainiacs behind this grand plan, have already dipped their toes into high-speed rail action in France and Spain. Milan to Paris? Done.

And they’re eyeing other parts of Europe, with a twinkle in their eye for the Brussels to Amsterdam route, according to the Financial Times.

Trains are the new planes

Ultimately, the goal of all this (other than to make money, of course) is to offer affordable alternatives to taking short-haul flights. Gone are the days of endless airport queues, cramped aeroplane seats, and leaving a giant carbon footprint.

This journey across the Italian / Swiss Alps may have been the most beautiful yet. The train only went this way because of a derailment in the massive Gotthard base tunnel, which added two hours and a lot of beauty to our journey #interrail pic.twitter.com/nm8zShBQha — Susannah Hares (@susannahhares) August 19, 2023

This is one of the most important changes to European rail travel in decades, making it this much more affordable and accessible.

Now, if you don’t mind us, we’ll be switching all our modes of travel from flying to taking the train.

Are you looking forward to this big connecting line? Tell us in the comments!