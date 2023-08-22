Dutch Quirk #69: Use a cryptic symbol to mark someone’s work as correct 

Picture the scene: that test you studied your butt off for has finally been returned, and your Dutch teacher has marked your right answers with a…squiggle? A vertical infinity sign? A zodiac symbol? What even is that thing?

You were expecting a checkmark at the very least (if not a gold star *cough*) to denote your correct answers. But to your surprise, the typisch Dutch directness you were just starting to grow fond of is suddenly nowhere to be found. 🙀

Instead, you are met with ambiguity and a sickly sense of failure since it seems as though you didn’t get anything right…

What is it?

Fear not, because in most cases, that alienesque motif you see before you is called a krul or krulletje (curl). In fact, Wikipedia defines this symbol as a “flourish of approval”, and if that doesn’t provide an academic ego boost, we don’t know what will. 😎

Do you need a flourish of approval? pic.twitter.com/TxV1dHynT0 — Austin Kleon (@austinkleon) June 14, 2022

Places that use it include, of course, the Netherlands, as well as other countries they have colonised in the past (like South Africa, Indonesia, and Suriname).

Why do they do it?

This goedkuringskrul (curl of approval) is thought to have come about in the Netherlands during the 19th century.

So, why that squiggly, swooping swirl of all things? Well, because it’s said to resemble a lowercase “g” that stands for either “goed” (good/correct) 👍 or “gezien” (seen) 👁️.

That is why the Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN) might gift you with a quick krulletje on a sheet of paper behind the windshield of your “approved” vehicle, as if to say, “We see you”. 👀

Why is it quirky?

Pretty much every single other country opts for a good old-fashioned check mark in place of a krul, which means this solely Dutch phenomenon leaves internationals scratching their heads.

As if the language barrier wasn’t confusing enough, now it turns out symbols can get lost in translation too. So whether you find this sign pretentious or exquisite, the quirkiness of a krul cannot be denied. 🤪

Should you join in?

Go on, dip your toe into the wonderful krulletje cult. ➰

Here’s a good reason to convert: there’s something undeniably sophisticated (not to mention aesthetically pleasing) about using this subtle swoop to indicate your seal of “approval” — although the Dutch usually don’t normally have a reputation for subtlety *ahem*.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk 42: Be overwhelmingly direct and never beat around the bush

But fair warning: you might receive criticism from loyal check mark-users demanding that you “properly” mark their work as correct so they can feel validated. 👉👈

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!