Notorious Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot confesses to the murder of Natalee Holloway

The latest narrative by Joran van der Sloot says he did, in fact, murder missing American teenager Natalee Holloway 18 years ago. The question is, do we believe it?

The two-time Dutch killer recently came clean about his side of the story in exchange for a shortened prison sentence from the US justice department, RTL Nieuws reports.

Previous web of lies

While the latest confession tells a completely different story than the one before, this version of events is actually “the truth”, according to Van der Sloot.

That being said, the 36-year-old criminal, who has been described as a pathological liar, assured the law he was being honest a number of times in the past.

READ MORE | Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot will step foot in the US tomorrow

So, what’s changed this time around? Apparently, Van der Sloot has found the “voice of God” and, therefore, no longer has the ability to lie.

At least, that’s what he says in a new Videoland documentary titled ‘The Confession of Joran’.

Failed sexual advances turned murderous

In a tell-all to the FBI, Van der Sloot disclosed horrifying details of what allegedly happened the night of 18-year-old Holloway’s disappearance 18 years ago.

He claims that after a drink and drug-fuelled night, he brought the American teenage girl to a beach on Aruba, the Caribbean island they were (separately) vacationing on.

When she rejected his sexual advances, explaining that she was a virgin, Holloway kneed him between the legs, presumably in an act of self-defence after 17-year-old Van der Sloot “pressured” her.

Then, blinded by anger, Van der Sloot kicked back her in response — so hard that she fell to the ground. The sight of this reportedly caused Van der Sloot to panic.

Even so, rather than help her, Van der Sloot says he took the easier route by grabbing a large stone from nearby construction and hitting her over the head with it. He then disposed of her body in the nearby ocean.

“I just don’t believe a word of the story”

However, those who have heard the same murderous man spin stories about Holloway being human trafficked, dumped in a swamp, or experiencing an epileptic attack are doubtful about the legitimacy of this new narrative.

“I just don’t believe a word of the story,” is what legal scholar Peter van Koppen has to say.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Featured Image: Aruba Police Force/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain/Modified